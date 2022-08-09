‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Worries That Getting Engaged To Luke Was A Mistake

Luke Davis proposed to Kayla Sessler so they could have a fresh start, but during the August 9 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, she worried that getting engaged might not have been the best move for them. Still, she didn’t want to say “no” when Luke asked her to marry him because, as she said in a private confessional, that would have been horrible. And Kayla does love Luke, but as viewers have seen, they have a lot to work through before tying the knot. So much so, in fact, that Kayla met with a therapist to try to figure things out after accepting Luke’s proposal. And when she rehashed all the drama they’ve been through — family feuds, cheating, an abortion, etc. — the therapist was surprised to hear they’re engaged. Kayla laughed because she feels the same way, which is also why she told Luke and her mom that they’ll be having a long engagement. At least they will if they stay together — the length of their relationship is still up for debate since this week’s episode ended with Kayla and Luke somewhat arguing over whether or not to invite his mom and sister to their potential wedding. He thinks they should be invited, and she doesn’t.

It's all BIG decisions for these moms when #YoungandPregnant returns next Tuesday at 9p on @mtv 😍 pic.twitter.com/I9TxifEiaT — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) August 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Kiaya Elliott was worried about what co-parenting with X’Zayveon might be like once he gets out of prison, so she decided to establish parental custody over their son, Amour. Especially because X’Zayveon’s mom said he doesn’t need to get a job once he’s out of prison because he knows how to work it and make money on the streets. Kiaya couldn’t believe that she was saying such a thing — especially because his “work” on the streets is what got him into prison in the first place.

Later, Rachel Beavers questioned if things between her and Noah are getting stale, so she tried to convince him that they need to move into their own place. They’re currently living with his mom, which is great for their bank accounts, but no so great for their sex life. Rachel said Noah never flirts with her anymore, and she just wants him to take her out on a date from time to time. He, however, doesn’t want to rush into moving out and he basically told her that she doesn’t know how to budget her money.

Finally, Madisen Beith was upset with her dad for not being supportive during both of her pregnancies, which stirs up feelings of abandonment as a child. They had a one-on-one talk, but he refused to apologize for the way he felt or things he said during those pregnancies (ie. suggesting she get an abortion). Instead, he told Madisen to “let it go” and move on.

Oh, and Brianna Jaramillo is basically the Catelynn Lowell of this franchise, as she was busy switching career paths this week. She’s no longer working in dental care — now, she’s embarking on a potential career in optometry and considering going back to school for it.

