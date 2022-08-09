Khloe Kardashian Rocks Little Black Dress On Night Out After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian looked like a hot mama while out to dinner at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 7. The outing came just two days after the reality star’s rep confirmed that she had welcomed her second baby via surrogate. Khloe rocked a little black dress with long sleeves for the outing. She completed the look with her hair styled in an updo, sunglasses and black booties.

News of the birth of Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy broke on Fri. Aug. 5, although no further details have been confirmed. Although Khloe and Tristan are no longer together, the baby was conceived in November, prior to the pair’s breakup. The two split after it was revealed that Tristan had cheated on Khloe in March 2021 and fathered a son with Maralee Nichols. The baby was born in Dec. 2021, and news of the affair was not made public until a paternity lawsuit was revealed at the end of November.

Khloe found out about Tristan’s latest cheating scandal during the season one finale of The Kardashians on Hulu. She admitted to feeling devastated and humiliated by the situation, but put her best foot forward for the sake of her and Tristan’s daughter, True Thompson. The show returns on Sept. 22, so there will be plenty of more content to come — especially now that baby no. 2 is here.

While Khloe and Tristan have been in contact as co-parents, Khloe has ruled out the chance of another romantic reconciliation with her NBA player ex. In July, he was photographed spending time with various mystery women during a trip to Greece. However, he did spend some quality time with True upon returning home from his European getaway.

“It seems like Tristan’s finally given up on trying to win Khloe back, which is a relief for Khloe because it’s very draining for her,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “All she wants is for them to be happy and healthy co-parents.”