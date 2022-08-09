Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shades Donald Trump Over House Raid With 1st Ultrasound Photo

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen has given fans their first look at her baby on the way — with some pointed commentary on the side. The 36-year-old model and media personality took to her Instagram Story on Aug. 8 to share a sweet sonogram picture, which is the first one she has shared. The photo of Chrissy’s developing baby was absolutely precious, and the baby looked completely relaxed and appeared to be resting its right hand on its left chest. The angelic photo mustered quite the political reaction out of Chrissy: She commented on Donald Trump’s Florida residence being searched by the FBI. “Me hearing the FBI raided Mar a Lago,” she wrote at the bottom corner of her snapshot.

Former President Donald Trump’s Florida club, Mar-A-Lago, where he has primarily resided following his controversial exit from the White House, was raided by the feds earlier on Aug. 8. The action is in response to concern that the former reality star poorly handled White House records — some of which were classified. “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Donald wrote in a statement, per CBS News. He added, “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Chrissy and Donald have never had a good relationship, and often antagonized each other online. It all came to a head when Donald blocked the expecting mother on Twitter in 2017 after she informed him that no one likes him. “After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw”, she tweeted at the time.

View Related Gallery Chrissy Teigen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks: Photos Of The Cookbook Author Wife Of John Legend Chrissy Teigen Baby2Baby Gala, Arrivals, 3Labs, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Nov 2019 Wearing Georges Hobeika same outfit as catwalk model *10326633as Chrissy Teigen 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Apr 2022 Wearing Nicole + Felicia Couture

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Chrissy announced her pregnancy with husband John Legend, 43, on Aug. 3, nearly two years after she tragically lost her son, Jack, at about five months pregnant. “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she began her caption, which accompanied two mirror selfies of her growing baby bump. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Chrissy has been open about her fertility struggles for quite some time and even shared photos of her and John in the hospital right after they lost their baby. In February, Chrissy announced she was beginning her IVF journey in hope of giving her two kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a new sibling. “I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she began her announcement post, which showed her exercising as the sun rose behind her. “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b—ch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”