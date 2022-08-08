Jennifer Lopez Rocks Rainbow Tie-Dye Sweats In 1st Pic Back In LA After Italy Getaway

The new Mrs. Affleck is back in Los Angeles after her getaway to Italy, looking radiant in an arresting rainbow outfit!

August 8, 2022 11:22PM EDT
Image Credit: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t waste time getting back to what she best — looking amazing while getting from one place to the next! Fresh off her Italian getaway, the Marry Me star and brand-new bride stepped out in Los Angeles on August 8, rocking an unexpected tie-dye rainbow look! In photos, Jennifer stunned in the eye-catching ensemble, which consisted of bright sweats and a hoodie, bright-pink statement sunglasses, and oversized hoop earrings. She also carried a green Birkin bag and a cell phone. The “Jenny from The Block” icon finished off the look with a perfect pink manicure and classic Nike sneakers with neon details.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez arrives at a dance studio in Los Angeles on August 8, 2022. (MEGA)

JLo’s loud look comes after she was seen wearing a breezy blue outfit for a gorgeous photoshoot on a yacht in Capri, Italy. But she’s also been throwing out bridal vibes with stunning white looks, among other fashion statements, ever since her surprise July 16th nuptials to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

She surprised and delighted fans by rocking a wedding dress from an “old movie” for the ceremony, and later revealing that she legally took Ben’s last name — she’s now Jennifer Lynne Affleck. Bennifer 2.0 spent a little time apart after their leisurely European family-style honeymoon, with Jennifer staying in Europe for work, and Ben returning to Los Angeles.

A source close to Jen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last week that the time apart certainly hasn’t undermined their new union and has in fact made their love “stronger.” Furthermore, before JLo returned to Los Angeles, the source tells HL she spent a lot of time connecting with her new hubby via phone. “They are always talking, texting, FaceTiming, and even camming when they are apart working,” they said in the exclusive comments. “And the time that they spend away from each other makes reuniting again that much better. JLo loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what.”

