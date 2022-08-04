Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family

Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!

As the “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer kicked back, he sported a bright yellow pair of swim trunks and a white cap, plus a few bracelets on his arm. He seemed to be having a great time, as he relaxed on the water behind his yacht. His wife Penny, 51, was also seen catching some sun on the back deck of the boat in a white one-piece bathing suit, as her hubby got on deck.

It seemed like both Penny and Rod have been enjoying their stay in Italy. The pair have been traveling with almost all of the rockstar’s kids. Penny shared a photo of the two of them with seven of his eight children. Besides the two that Penny and Rod share (Alastair, 16, and Aiden, 11), the couple smiled alongside Sean, 41, Kimberly, 42, Ruby, 35, Renee 30, and Liam, 27. The only one missing was Rod’s eldest daughter Sarah, 53. “Stewart Clan comes together,” Penny wrote under the family photo.

View Related Gallery Rod Stewart: Pics Of The British Rock Singer & His Family Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (10495338o) Rod Stewart 'Loose Women' TV show, London, UK - 09 Dec 2019 ROD STEWART & GAME PANDA OR PENGUIN We've got so much to talk to Rod about that we're having him on for two parts! We'll also be unearthing a few more secrets with Rod as we play a quick game of 'Panda or Penguin'. Elba, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sir Rod Stewart, 77, and wife Penny Lancaster, 51, enjoy the Tuscan Sun while vacationing on Elba Island. Rod has been enjoying his vacation with wife of 15 years, Penny and their son. Rod still very much a gentleman, was seen extending his hand to Penny to help her as she climbed up the ladder after a dip in the sea. On Monday the superstar shared a family photo with 7 of his 8 children. The Downtown Train singer was spotted relaxing while enjoying a day aboard the St. David on the Mediterranean. The super yacht comes with every luxury amenity including fully equipped gym, jacquzzi, and tons of toys at the ready including wave runners, sea bobs, wakeboards, kayaks and of course an large inflatable raft which Rod seemed to enjoy quite a bit! Pictured: Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster BACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Aside from the extended family reunion, Penny also enjoy got some bonding time in with her stepdaughters Kimberly, Ruby and Renee. The TV personality shared a photo of herself with the three girls from Rod’s previous relationships. The “Rhythm of My Heart” singer also posed with his girls and appeared on some of their Instagram Stories as well.

Rod and Penny have been married since 2007. The model is his third wife. He was previously wed to Alana Collins from 1979 to 1984, and then Rachel Hunter from 1990 to 2006. He’s also had kids with his exes Susannah Boffey and Kelly Emberg.