Kate Middleton Wishes Meghan Markle A Happy 41st Birthday Amid Rift Between William & Harry

Meghan Markle turned 41 on August 4 and received a special message from Prince William and Kate Middleton. “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” William, 40, and Kate, 40, wrote in their tribute to Meghan on their Twitter account. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tribute also featured a photo (which can be seen HERE) of Prince Harry‘s wife at Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee in the U.K. in June.

William and Harry’s father Prince Charles, 73, and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, 75, also honored Meghan on her birthday. “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” the royal couple wrote in their Twitter post, which also featured a snapshot of Meghan at the Platinum Jubilee.

It was surprising to see members of the royal family publicly celebrate Meghan’s birthday, since the former actress and her hubby Harry, 37, have a tense relationship with his relatives. Brothers William and Harry are at odds over the latter’s infamous interview with Oprah last year, where he and Meghan called out the royal family for alleged racism and more.

View Related Gallery Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Cutest Photos: See The Duke & Duchess' Sweetest Snaps Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c) This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, . The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the UN to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day UN Nelson Mandela Day, United Nations - 18 Jul 2022

It’s possible Harry/Meghan and William/Kate mended fences at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this summer. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now live in California with their two kids, flew to the U.K. to celebrate Harry’s grandmother. They attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, but they didn’t sit near William and Kate. As ex-working members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan couldn’t stand on the balcony for Trooping the Colour with the rest of the royals.

Prior to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, William and Harry were reportedly working on mending their relationship with video chats and text messaging. “The brothers needed time for everything to settle down,” an insider told The Mirror. “The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. But now there is a strong feeling that what happened is in the past and that they have moved on.”