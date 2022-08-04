Bethenny Frankel, 51, Turns Up The Heat In Plunging White Swimsuit: ‘Forever Young’

Bethenny Frankel is having a sensational time in Saint-Tropez! The former The Real Housewives Of New York City star, 51, took to Instagram on August 3 to show off her celebrations at the coastal French restaurant, Bagatelle, where she threw a party to promote her brand new Forever Young wine brand while rocking an adorable white one-piece. In the first post of her fun workday, she showed off her thin figure in a white swimsuit that featured a plunging v-neckline that was bedazzled with metallic squares. She paired it with a fun and flowy floral-print high-low skirt that featured lace ruffles. She accessorized with a tan wide-brimmed hat with floral embroidery and oversized shades, and completed the look with wedges.

In the first photo of her carousel, the mother of one sat at a table alongside a boardwalk and held a glass of her wine as she smiled away from the camera. The second photo showed Bethenny fanning herself with a wooden fan as she sat on top of a table at the restaurant. In the third slide, Bethenny included a clip of herself dancing in Bagatelle with a glass of wine in her left hand and the entire bottle in the right. The next photo showed a close-up of her wine, while the last was a mirror selfie that gave another look at her flirtatious ‘fit. “I want to be….forever young….” she captioned the carousel.

Later in the day, the entrepreneur hopped back on her Instagram account to post a festive video of the celebration, which included footage of the Forever Young Rose and Bethenny dancing with excited guests. Bethenny looked like she was having a ball as she smiled and danced around with her wine as the LIZOT Remix of “Forever Young” played over the footage. “Forever Young: do you really want to live forever? I do!… coming soon…and worth the wait… in stores…1/23,” she captioned the post.

Bethenny, who founded the Skinnygirl brand in 2009, launched Forever Young at the beginning of June and gushed about her newest venture in a June 2 Instagram post. “Can lightning in a bottle strike twice? I cracked the code in the spirits business once before. My little cocktail baby was the fastest growing liquor brand in history, at the time. I paved the way for many other media personalities to launch their own cocktail brands and created a new category,” she touted.

She also noted that there were only men in the alcohol industry before she jumped in. “Celebrities have historically been strictly told to never be photographed with alcohol. Liquor companies were marketed by men to men and I changed that game,” she wrote. “Now it’s a whole new world for women, thanks to my little brand that could. I waited until I found another brand and concept that I wanted to call my own.”

“I’m 50. I feel great and I, like you, want to be and feel FOREVER YOUNG,” she continued. “In the world of wine, it has become all about marketing and price and no taste. Forever Young wine is absolutely superb. It is next level. Every note is delicious. It is balanced. It is elevated. It is legit. With every sip, you will understand why I entered back into this space.” The brand currently sells Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Rose, and Sauvignon Blanc.