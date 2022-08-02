Khloe Kardashian ‘Likes’ Post Joking Kris Jenner Leaked Taylor Swift’s Alleged Jet Usage

Khloe Kardashian, 38, got her fans’ attention recently when she liked an Instagram post suggesting her mother, Kris Jenner, was the one to leak the controversial number of hours used on Taylor Swift‘s private jet in 2022. The post included a TikTok video of Kris sitting down for an interview before taking her sunglasses off and answering “Kris f*cking Jenner” after someone behind the camera asked who she was. It was captioned with, “who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?”

The post was shared by a Kardashian fan page and definitely got attention from a lot of fans of the famous family. Khloe’s like also put it under a bigger spotlight when people took notice. Many wondered if the reality beauty was joking or if there was some truth to the cheeky post.

The speculation comes after Taylor made headlines for being the top celebrity to have the most number of hours used on a private jet so far this year. The study was done by the analytics agency, Yard, and basically called the “Lover” singer the biggest celebrity carbon offender of 2022. Once the study went viral, criticism ensued and Taylor’s team set the record straight about the findings. “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect,” her rep told Buzzfeed News.

The news about Taylor came shortly after Khloe’s sister and Kris’ daughter Kylie Jenner came under fire for her own private jet usage. It happened after it was reported that her jet was used for flights as short as 17 minutes, via @CelebJets. She was soon labeled as a “climate criminal” by some and got even more criticism when she then posted a social media photo of her and boyfriend Travis Scott getting cozy while standing in between both of their private jets. “You wanna take mine or yours?” the caption read.

Despite Taylor being the number one celeb in the private jet usage study, Kylie and her family aren’t too far behind. Sister Kim Kardashian came in at number seven on the list and Travis came in at number 10.