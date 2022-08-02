Jennifer Lawrence Cracks Up As She Runs Into Random New Yorker Wearing Same Dress As Her: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence was out on a stroll around NYC when she rocked a flowy maxi dress & cracked up when she saw another person wearing the same exact dress as her.

August 2, 2022 9:26AM EDT
Image Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence was enjoying a stroll around New York City when she rocked a flowy cream maxi dress. The 31-year-old was walking around the city when she wore a spaghetti strap dress and she completely cracked up laughing when she saw another New Yorker on the street wearing the same exact dress.

Jennifer Lawrence was out in NYC wearing a 6397 Relaxed Strappy Dress with a pair of black The Row Egon Sandals, a Trademark Sybil Faux Croc Bag, skinny black sunglasses, & a Babyzen Yoyo Stroller Parasol, when she saw a New Yorker wearing the exact same dress as her. (BrosNYC / BACKGRID)

Jennifer wore the 6397 Relaxed Strappy Dress in White which featured skinny straps and a high, square neckline. The flowy dress ended in the middle of her calves and she accessorized with a pair of black The Row Egon Sandals, a Trademark Sybil Faux Croc Bag, skinny black sunglasses, and a Babyzen Yoyo Stroller Parasol.

As she was walking with friends, she passed by a woman who was wearing the exact same dress with matching tan clogs and a tan leather purse. Both Jennifer and the passerby started hysterically laughing because they couldn’t believe they were wearing the exact same outfit.

Jennifer has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this dress, she recently wore another maxi dress while out in NYC. She wore a brown Matteau the Classic Knit Dress that had a tight bodice and low neckline. She accessorized the frock with a pair of Luv Lov the Gigi Sunglasses and a Dior Saddle Kaleidiorscopic Bag.

Aside from this look, she was recently out wearing a pair of high-waisted The Row Egli Jeans with a black cropped The Row Big Sisea Shirt, a Babyzen Yoyo Stroller Parasol, a pair of Pierre Hardy Buckle Suede Sandals, and a Trademark Sybil Faux Croc Bag.

