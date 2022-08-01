Jessica Biel Does Cartwheels In Her Swimsuit On Romantic Getaway With Justin Timberlake: Photos

View gallery Image Credit: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Jessica Biel, 40, showed off her flexibility on vacation with Justin Timberlake, 41. The Candy actress did several cartwheels on the dock of a luxury yacht off the coast of the Italian island Sardinia on August 1. Jessica wore a one-piece white swimsuit as she happily flipped her body over on the boat. Pretty impressive for a 40-year-old!

Jessica and Justin were also pictured hanging out on the boat with a group of friends. Jessica added to her white swimsuit look with a black hat and red sunglasses. Justin, meanwhile, wore a long-sleeved white shirt, brown sunglasses, and a white baseball cap that he wore backwards.

Jessica and Justin have been romancing it up on their gorgeous summer vacation. On July 29, the couple were seen slow dancing on the deck of the luxury yacht in Sardinia. Jessica, who was wearing a chic tie-dye summer dress, twirled around with her handsome husband, who dressed in a green bucket hat, black tee and swim shorts. Their group of friends absolutely loved the adorable dance routine.

The next day, Jessica and Justin were seen soaking up the sun on the yacht. The 7th Heaven alum wore a chic black bikini that showcased her incredible body. Jessica tried to keep a low profile on the boat with a baseball hat and dark sunglasses. Jessica and Justin are definitely going to come home with remarkable tans thanks to the Italian sunshine.

It doesn’t appear that the couple brought their two children, sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, with them to Italy. This October, Jessica and Justin will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. They often share sweet moments with each other on social medial and we have no doubt that they’ll post heartfelt tributes to one another in honor of a decade passing since they said “I do.”