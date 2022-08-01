Candace Cameron Bure Mocked By Hilary Duff’s Husband For July 4th TikTok After JoJo Siwa Diss

First, it was JoJo Siwa. Now, Hilary Duff‘s husband, Matthew Koma, is coming for Candace Cameron Bure. Matthew, 35, called out Candace, 46, via TikTok on July 30 for the Full House star’s festive video from the Fourth of July. In Candace’s holiday TikTok, she wore July 4th-themed outfit as Bruce Springsteen‘s anthem “Born in the USA” played.

Matthew pointed out in his video, which played in a duet with Candace’s, that “Born in the USA” isn’t a cheerful song, but rather about the hardships veterans faced after returning home from the Vietnam War.

View Related Gallery Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma: Photos Of The Couple Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma. Hilary Duff, left, and Matthew Koma arrive at the Amazon Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Amazon Afterparty, Beverly Hills, USA - 06 Jan 2019 *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Hilary Duff, her husband Mathew Koma, and little Banks pictured after getting a healthy drink from Royalty Juice on Friday. Pictured: Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Banks Violet Bair BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Yeah that, the song you’re playing? Yeah, it’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like sh*t,” the famous songwriter and DJ explained, while seated in a chair wearing a blue denim jacket and a backwards green hat. “Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July,” he added.

Matthew’s 9-second TikTok racked up tons of likes and comments. One fan jokingly commented, “Seeing Hilary Duff’s husband roast DJ Tanner is not what I had on my bingo card this week folks.” Another fan pointed out how Candace has also also been at odds with JoJo, 19, writing, “This is pick on Candace Cameron Bure week.”

Candace hasn’t responded to Matthew’s online diss yet. She’s been busy dealing with the JoJo drama, which started when JoJo called Candace the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met in a TikTok that went viral. Candace responded via Instagram, disclosing that she “immediately” attempted to reach JoJo. “I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn’t take a picture with you!” Candace said in the July 27 video post. “I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry!”

But JoJo followed that up by claiming Candace left out details from their phone call conversation. “It was at the after party that she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that,” the former Dance Moms star told Page Six. “But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that’s what made me really upset.”

Candace’s daughter Natasha Bure, 23, also chimed in on the drama to defend her famous mom. In a July 28 Instagram Story, Natasha told JoJo to “grow up” and said that the alleged incident that occurred between JoJo and Candace “is not a ‘rough experience.’ “