Jessica Biel Rocks Sexy Black Bikini On Yacht Vacation With Justin Timberlake: Photos

Hot girl summer! Jessica Biel is living her best life as she was spotted enjoying an Italian getaway with Justin Timberlake. The Seventh Heaven actress and her multihyphenate hubby soaked up the sun on a luxury yacht off the coast of Sardinia on Friday, July 30. Slipping into a chic black bikini, Jessica was all smiles as she kept a low profile with a baseball hat and dark sunglasses.

The superstar couple are certainly enjoying their vacation as they slow danced on the deck of the boat just the day before. With Justin in a green bucket hat, black tee and swim shorts and Jessica rocking a chic tie-dye summer dress, their group of friends couldn’t help but enjoy the adorable dance routine.

As Justin and Jessica were previously seen packing on the PDA and taking in the gorgeous surroundings during their getaway, the “Sexy Back” singer clearly had some time to recover from his recent choreographed faux pas. In June, the singer made amends for an awkward dance routine during his performance at the Something in the Water Festival in Washington, DC. “D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons: here and here,” he said in his Instagram Stories at the time, zooming in on his feet. “I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, ‘Don’t you ever do that to me again.'”

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel relaxing on a yacht in Sardinia. 29 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake.

The Social Network actor was lambasted after he attempted to do the “Beat Ya Feet” dance, which is a popular routine in D.C. “Justin Timberlake said ‘DC beat your feet’ and proceeded to do the hokey pokey,” wrote one Twitter user after a video of Justin’s dance went viral. Another added, “Justin Timberlake looks like a Vice Principle trying to have a dance off in the hallway with his students,”

As some even commented on his wardrobe, calling out his “dad khaki’s,” Justin took the note and apologized for that as well. “Maybe it was the khakis. It was a real khaki vibe,” he joked in his video mea culpa, before promising his feet would “get it right” going forward.

Meanwhile, Justin and Jessica will be be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in October, having gone public with their relationship in 2007 and marrying in 2012. The couple now share sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, two.