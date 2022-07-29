Katie Holmes Reveals ‘Talented’ Daughter Suri, 16, Sings ‘Blue Moon’ Cover In Her New Movie

Katie Holmes shared a rare glimpse into her life with Suri Cruise when she opened up about the role her mini-me daughter plays in her latest movie Alone Together. The film — which the Dawson’s Creek star wrote, directed and starred in — features a cover of “Blue Moon” by Suri, 16, in her singing debut! “I always want the highest level of talent,” Katie told Yahoo Entertainment about the adorable collaboration. “So I asked her!”

The doting mom continued to gush about Suri, explaining, “She’s very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general: It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'”

According to the Batman Begins star, this isn’t the last time we’ll hear the dulcet tones of the daughter she shares with her ex Tom Cruise. “She actually did sing in Rare Objects, which is the film we did last fall,” Katie revealed, before adding with a laugh, “Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school.”

News of Suri’s burgeoning singing career follows another peek into the very private life of the mother/daughter duo. On July 21, Katie got candid about how she spent quarantine with Suri as they were holed up in a lake house. “I painted, we had a sewing machine so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation,” Katie told Amazing magazine for their latest issue, per DailyMail. “We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock.”

The star also had a bit of nostalgic fun while the pair stayed safe during the early stages of the pandemic. “Oh and, by the way, I have to throw this in; we were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing 10 times,” Katie divulged. “Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room and it still holds up. It was fun.”