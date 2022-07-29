Jessica Biel Rocks Floral Thong Bikini Bottoms With White Crop Top In Sardinia

Jessica Biel stunned in a bikini and crop top combination as she enjoyed some time on the beach in Italy with hubby Justin Timberlake. See the photos here!

By:
July 29, 2022 9:30PM EDT
Jessica Biel
Image Credit: Splashnews

Jessica Biel looked fit and fabulous while on vacation with hubby Justin Timberlake in Sardinia on July 28. The 40-year-old actress soaked up the Sardinian sun in a cropped, long-sleeve white rashguard that featured a quarter zip on the chest and high-leg thong bikini bottoms in a colorful floral pattern. The high-waisted bottoms were purple with pink, purple, yellow, green, and orange flowers on them and had an adorable tie-front feature. She paired her vacation outfit with brown aviator sunglasses and a white wide-brimmed hat that was decorated with a black ribbon. The mom of two appeared at ease as she sipped on a beverage in a green bottle and cooled off in the Mediterranean Sea.

Jessica Biel looked gorgeous in a bikini bottom and rash guard combo (Photo: Splashnews)

Justin, 41, was also photographed looking relaxed as he lounged in a chair sipping on a Corona and watching his wife enter the sea. He donned plain green swim trunks and a black long-sleeve rash guard. He, too, wore a white hat, but a baseball-style one, and shades to protect his eyes.  The actor’s left shin tattoo and right ankle tattoo were on full display in the photos, which were captured from offshore.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake looked cozy on the beach together during their vacation (Photo: Splashnews)

Jessica and Justin also spent some time in and on the water together. At one point during their beach day, they each took out a kayak and paddled around before hopping in for a swim — still with their hats on. Justin appeared to spot the paparazzi at one point, but carried on with his day without a fuss.

Jessica Biel hopped in a blue kayak while Justin Timberlake opted for an orange and red one (Photo: Splashnews)

The sunny snapshots came shortly after the Grammy Award-winning singer and Next actress were spotted sharing a sweet waterside kiss once again on the Sardinian coast. Jessica stunned in a leopard print bikini while Justin wore the same green swim trunks and black long-sleeve combo. In addition to chatting and relaxing on the coast, the famous couple hopped on a boat, which offered Jessica a chance to lay under the sun and tan. A snapshot taken of them seemingly showed Justin getting flirty and giving his wife a small smack on her behind.

Romantic beach getaways seem to be high on the list of things Jessica and Justin love doing together, as, in May, they were spotted getting some quality time in at another sandy spot. That time, the adorable pair were photographed sharing more kisses during a trip to Cabo, Mexico. Justin got fun and flirty there as well, as he was seen passionately grabbing the 7th Heaven alum’s hips while he planted one on her. Summer certainly looks good on Jessica and Justin!

