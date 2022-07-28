‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Snooki & Deena Apologize To Angelina For Accusing Her Of Leaking Speech

On the July 28 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, it’s time for a sit down between Angelina Pivarnick with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese. After Angelina skipped the group trip to El Paso following her nose job, she’s ready to set the record straight with Snooki and Deena about pre-trip drama. The Jersey Shore cast accused Angelina of being the one to leak audio of Snooki, Deena and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s bridesmaids speech at Angelina’s 2019 wedding. Angelina’s ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, was the one to first make the accusations to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

“When we heard the stuff from Mike, it brought up a lot of emotions, and then we see all these articles [about you leaking the speech] come out,” Snooki explains in the EXCLUSIVE preview above. Meanwhile, Deena admits to feeling “set up” and “hurt” by Angelina. Immediately, Snooki reveals that she regretted publicly tweeting about the drama, especially since the group had previously agreed not to take their issues to social media anymore.

“I was blindsided,” Angelina tells her. “How come you guys didn’t text me like, ‘Hey, Chris is telling Mike you guys leaked the speech is it true?'” Deena explains that the girls simply got “riled up” by Mike, which is why they rushed to social media instead of talking to Angelina first.

“I’m very hurt that the Meatballs and Jenni would actually go ahead and just believe Chris,” Angelina says. “No call to me, no text to me. We are going through a messy divorce. Why would you believe someone you hardly know?” Angelina maintains that she was NOT the one to leak the speech, and Deena and Snooki apologize for how they handled the situation.

“We should not have tweeted,” Deena admits. “That was really immature of us. I take full responsibility for that. We should’ve just been like, ‘Did you really f***ing leak the speech?'” Snooki adds, “We handled this the wrong way and we regret it. Moving forward, we’re not going to Twitter.”

Despite Angelina’s insistence that she didn’t do it, though, the girls are still certain that she was behind the leak. However, they’re willing to look past it. “I know in my heart of hearts that Angelina was so upset at us [for the speech] that she leaked the speech,” Snooki reveals in a confessional. “I’d love for her to admit it, but it is what it is. Angelina, I’m sorry I tweeted, but let’s all just move on and never talk about this again.”

In the end, Angelina is satisfied with Snooki and Deena’s apology. “I’m happy they said sorry to me,” she says. “I deserve the sorry.” However, the conversation isn’t over, as Angelina asks her friends if Jenni was the one who told them to tweet about the drama. Snooki and Deena insist that wasn’t the case, but Angelina isn’t so sure. “There’s been many situations where the girls said Jenni had no involvement in a situation, and then come to find out Jenni actually has had part in those situations,” Angelina explains. “So it’s very hard to trust her.”

Most of all, though Angelina is pissed at Mike for “stirring the pot” and going out of his way to talk to Chris in order to bring the drama. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.