Amber Portwood In ‘Unbearable Pain’ After Losing Custody Of Son James, 4

Amber Portwood, 32, isn’t backing down. The Teen Mom OG star posted a vulnerable statement to social media on Thursday, spilling out her most personal feelings after losing custody of her 4-year-old son Jack on Wednesday, July 27, to her ex-boyfriend and Jack’s father, Andrew Glennon. “I’m devastated and heartbroken by this outcome,” the MTV star wrote via Instagram on July 28. “I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationship with my children. While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and issues with mental health, a person should have a chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their issues from the past.” Amber continued, after referencing her past struggles, asserting that she should be allowed to move on from the past.

“People who’ve done therapy, and taken classes, and made efforts to change should not continue to be punished for past mistakes. I’ve spent years rebuilding my bridges and did everything that was required of me, including completing 21 negative drug tests and multiple psychological evaluations.” Amber’s statement then turned towards the heartbreaking, opening up with her most personal thoughts about the court loss.

“If your road has not been perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I’ll [sic] and never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything,” she concluded the statement. “I’ve been living in a nightmare for so long, trying to prove myself. I wouldn’t wish this unbearable pain on any mother or father.”

The custody loss came after Amber was arrested for a domestic incident in 2019. She was later granted a restraining order in 2021 to keep Andrew from “interfering with the parenting time.” The currently order gives him the opportunity to move Jack to Malibu, California, from Indiana. It also transfers sole physical and legal custody of their child to Andrew.

Amber’s fans flooded the comments section with words of support. “I’m so sorry you’re going through this,” wrote one of her 1.7 million followers. “You’ve come so far and should be so proud. Please know you have so much support from your followers.” Another opened up, thanking her for being a “role model” to people who have experienced similar issues.

“I love you so much Amber and I can’t imagine how painful this must be,” reacted a fan. “Please know you are an amazing role model who really helps people like me who have serious mental health issues. Thank you so much for sharing your stories, thank you so much for being honest and brave. This too shall pass.”