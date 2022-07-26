Tristan Thompson Reunites With True, 4, After Hanging With Mystery Women In Greece

Tristan Thompson is back on daddy duty after a trip to Greece. The NBA star posted a new photo of himself with his look-alike daughter, True Thompson, on his Instagram Story on July 25. In the pic, the two appear to be laying down on a trampoline, flashing toothy smiles for the camera. “My princess,” Tristan captioned the image.

Earlier this month, Tristan was caught on video holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece. He was subsequently seen partying with various other women on his European vacation. The trip came following news that Tristan and his ex, Khloe Kardashian, are expecting their second child via surrogate. He and Khloe had previously made embryos and the surrogate got pregnant in November.

The pregnancy happened before Khloe found out that Tristan had cheated on her and fathered another child with Maralee Nichols. In a lawsuit regarding paternity, Tristan admitted to hooking up with Maralee around the time of his 30th birthday in March 2021. He and Khloe were together at that time. It was eventually confirmed that Tristan was the father of Maralee’s baby, who was born in early December.

Khloe pulled the plug on her relationship with Tristan after the scandal. She no longer communicates with him outside of co-parenting, according to her representative. Tristan also has a son, Prince, with his ex, Jordan Craig, so his upcoming baby with Khloe will be his fourth child.

“As far as Khloe is concerned, all that really matters to her is the relationship that Tristan has with their kids,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s got zero interest in going backwards with him and has moved or, so he can do whatever he wants.” Clearly, he’s doing just that.