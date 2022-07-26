Tristan Thompson Reunites With True, 4, After Hanging With Mystery Women In Greece

After several days of living it up in Greece, Tristan Thompson is back home and spending some quality time with his four-year-old daughter, True.

By:
July 26, 2022 9:26AM EDT
View gallery
*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian puts the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating drama to the side to take her daughter True out for lunch. Khloe stands out in a bright pink coat for the outing. This is the first time Khloe has been seen out since Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show to discuss the cheating scandal. Shot on 03/02/19 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
los angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian steps out with her daughter True Thompson after she throws shade at her brother Rob's ex Blac Chyna after the model moaned about selling three cars due to "lack of child support." despite Rob being the main caregiver.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
los angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian steps out with her daughter True Thompson after she throws shade at her brother Rob's ex Blac Chyna after the model moaned about selling three cars due to "lack of child support." despite Rob being the main caregiver.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Tristan Thompson is back on daddy duty after a trip to Greece. The NBA star posted a new photo of himself with his look-alike daughter, True Thompson, on his Instagram Story on July 25. In the pic, the two appear to be laying down on a trampoline, flashing toothy smiles for the camera. “My princess,” Tristan captioned the image.

Earlier this month, Tristan was caught on video holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece. He was subsequently seen partying with various other women on his European vacation. The trip came following news that Tristan and his ex, Khloe Kardashian, are expecting their second child via surrogate. He and Khloe had previously made embryos and the surrogate got pregnant in November.

The pregnancy happened before Khloe found out that Tristan had cheated on her and fathered another child with Maralee Nichols. In a lawsuit regarding paternity, Tristan admitted to hooking up with Maralee around the time of his 30th birthday in March 2021. He and Khloe were together at that time. It was eventually confirmed that Tristan was the father of Maralee’s baby, who was born in early December.

tristan true thompson
Tristan takes True to dance class. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Khloe pulled the plug on her relationship with Tristan after the scandal. She no longer communicates with him outside of co-parenting, according to her representative. Tristan also has a son, Prince, with his ex, Jordan Craig, so his upcoming baby with Khloe will be his fourth child.

“As far as Khloe is concerned, all that really matters to her is the relationship that Tristan has with their kids,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s got zero interest in going backwards with him and has moved or, so he can do whatever he wants.” Clearly, he’s doing just that.

More From Our Partners

ad