‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: [SPOILER] Learns She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2

MTV said the stars of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant would face big changes this season and they weren’t lying. To start, Madisen Beith and boyfriend Christian finally moved into their own place during the July 26 episode. And while they were excited to be on their own, after living in her parents’ basement for some times, they quickly realized that life is rough. Especially when you have to buy your own groceries and household appliances.

On the next #YoungandPregnant, ALL of the moms are facing big changes. Teen Mom Tuesdays are 9/8c on @mtv ✨ pic.twitter.com/zyMWqnSA7U — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) July 20, 2022

In turn, Christian picked up some extra shifts to help make ends meet, but he and Madisen quickly realized that he’ll need to do that more often if they’re going to survive on their own. And that’s because Madisen and Christian are already expecting their second child together. She wasn’t feeling well — she was experiencing nausea and strange eating habits — so she took two pregnancy tests and both ended up being positive.

Meanwhile, Rachel Beavers and former Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Kayla J., who’s now expecting her second child, accepted invitations from Kiaya Elliott for Amour’s third birthday party. They all had fun together, but questions about Kiaya’s relationship history with X’zayveon led to some minor drama. X’zayveon’s mom told Kiaya’s mom that he and Kiaya dated, but Kiaya says they never did. And why should anyone care at this point?

We missed you, Kayla J! 🥰

Rachel + Kiaya get the scoop on where she's been & what's going on in her life. Turns out… she's expecting something life changing. 🤰#YoungandPregnant is all-new TONIIIIIGHT at 9p on @mtv. 💖 pic.twitter.com/sZJRbdUXOg — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) July 26, 2022

Later, Luke Davis found himself caught in the middle after Kayla Sessler‘s confrontation with his family. Kayla wants nothing to do with his family moving forward, and they’ve been asking him to dump her.

Finally, Brianna Jaramillo celebrated her 22nd birthday and received an unexpected call from her dad. But because he hadn’t put in much effort in the past, she didn’t want to put any energy into re-establishing a relationship with him.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.