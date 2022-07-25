Mira Sorvino Mourns Her ‘Wonderful’ Father Paul After His Death: ‘I Love Him So Much’

Mira Sorvino mourned her father Paul’s passing at age 83 with a moving message for him on Twitter, on Monday, July 25. Shortly after the Goodfellas star’s death was announced, she tweeted a message showing her love for her dad. “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over,” she wrote.

While heartbreakingly writing that her time with her dad is over, Mira, 54, also wrote about how much she loves her late father and sang his praises as a parent. “He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend,” she wrote. Besides her tweet, she also posted a black square on her Instagram.

Like her dad, Mira is an actress, and she even won a 1996 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Mighty Aphrodite (1995). In her Oscar-acceptance speech, she thanked her dad, and he became emotional when she said that he was her main acting teacher. “When you give me this award, you honor my father Paul Sorvino, who has taught me everything I know about acting. I love you very much, dad,” she said in the speech.

Along with Mira’s message, tons of other stars offered their condolences. “Mira, so sorry for your loss. Sending my love,” Rob Reiner responded to her tweet. Rosie O’Donnell commented on her Instagram sending regards to the Sorvinos. “Love 2 u and ur family,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Paul’s death was announced in a statement by his wife Dee Dee Benkie, who he married in 2014. “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she said about the Goodfellas star, per The Associated Press. Paul shared Mira as well as his younger children Amanda and Michael with his first wife Lorraine Davis.