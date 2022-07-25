The 2022 HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards: When & Where You Can See The Winners

Image Credit: insta_photos / adobe stock

With 2022 in full swing, it’s the perfect time to give you the third annual HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards! Over the past few months, we have tested trainers, workouts, apps, clothing, accessories, and more, to give you our list of the best leaders in fitness and health.

This year, we rounded up the top gym-bag essentials that everyone should carry with them to a workout. Included in this list are dry shampoo, a miniature deodorant that you can apply anytime, anywhere, wipes to help cleanse your body on the go and so much more. We have also included a diet and snack section which includes protein powder and other deliciously healthy goodies.

Also included in this year’s awards are the top trainers and workouts that have been trending this year, including the beloved Melissa Wood Health workouts and the J Method at-home gym that allows you to do your favorite exercises in the comfort of your own home.

We also pulled together some of the best apparel including the famous Halara dress that has been trending on TikTok, as well as leggings and sports bras from Fabletics, that not only help with performance but also make you look your best.

We are launching the awards on July 26 and will be running them every day until July 29, so be sure to be on the lookout for all of the best in fitness and health!