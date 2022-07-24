Chris Pratt & Son Jack, 9, Visit The Farmer’s Market With Katherine Schwarzenegger & Daughter Lyla, 1

Chris Pratt is a super famous movie star playing the lead in both the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises — but his favorite role appears to be that of doting dad! The handsome matinee idol was recently spotted out and about with his son Jack, 9, and his daughter Lyla, 1, for a fun day out at a farmer’s market in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 24. Chris’ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom the star recently welcomed their second child, daughter Eloise, was also along for the ride!

Dressed in a casual ensemble of a hoodie and joggers, Chris showed off his muscular frame during the outing. He topped off the sporty look with a baseball hat and fresh pair of sneakers. Jack, whom Chris shares with his ex Anna Faris, was adorable as he walked closely alongside his proud papa. Meanwhile, Katherine, keeping it cool with a Led Zeppelin tee, took turns with Chris holding Lyla in their arms.

The outing comes almost one month after the gorgeous couple shared the first photos of their new bundle of joy. When Eloise was born in May, the couple took to Instagram to announce the exciting news to the world. “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Chris wrote. “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.”

The pair announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in Dec. 2021. Before the pregnancy news, Chris admitted he wanted to have a big family. “I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide,” he told E! News’s Daily Pop in Jul. 2021. “We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that, but my plan is, let’s go.”

In August 2020, the happy couple welcomed Lyla, who arrived almost a year after they tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. The actor’s son Jack, along with their families and friends, were all present at the ceremony.