Vanessa Hudgens Buys $7.5 Million Dollar Mansion In Studio City: See Photos & Video

Vanessa Hudgens just bought a new house! The actress, 33, is officially the owner of a lavish $7.5 million estate in the trendy Studio City area of Los Angeles, per Variety‘s Dirt publication. The 7,249 sq. foot home — which can be seen in video here — includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a gorgeous infinity pool with a view of the San Fernando Valley.

The master bedroom — which will likely be Vanessa’s — includes plenty of luxe features. The room has a custom dressing area, perfect for her red carpet events, as well as a relaxing seating area to lounge. The ensuite bathroom is also includes a relaxing tub and shower, as well two sinks (perhaps one for her MLB star boyfriend Cole Tucker, 26). Notably, the home was built in 1963 but totally remodeled to reflect a farmhouse vibe.

The High School Musical star won’t have to worry about any intruders here, either: there’s a full fledged security system and towering fences. Beyond that, the house is hidden in a cul-de-sac. While we’ve never known Vanessa to be a car collector, she’ll have enough space for six vehicles on the property — ideal for having lots of friends over.

View Related Gallery Vanessa Hudgens’ Hottest Bikini Photos Of All-Time: Look Back At Her Sexist Looks Vanessa Hudgens in Miami Beach on vacation takes a phone call wearing a tiny bathing suit looking very fit. Pictured: Ref: SPL1260167 080416 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Vanessa Hudgens and bestie GG Magree joined a friend in Sherman Oaks while on a coffee run. Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The massive purchase comes shortly after she sold her last home in the nearby Los Feliz area for $6.7 million. The California native showed off the gorgeous, remodeled home in a massive spread for Architectural Digest back in 2021. Per the interview, she spent “five years” searching for the Georgian Colonial style house.

After buying the house, called Little DeMille for director Cecile B. DeMille who built it in 1922 for his mistress, she hired interior designer Jake Arnold to add her own personal style to the master suite. During COVID, however, she remodeled the kitchen all on her own.

“I figured, Why not?” she said. “I got new marble, painted the cabinets, got new knobs and drawer pulls—I really wanted brass. My girlfriend Ashley Tisdale does interior design, and I got her advice on where to shop,” she shared of her HSM co-star.

“I wanted an old home,” she also said at the time. “To me, there’s something so romantic about that, a home with character and quirks. I love the old Hollywood elements: The Art Deco air vents, the chandelier over the staircase, the yard that feels like a park…There were so many things about it that struck me,” she also said.