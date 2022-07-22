Selena Gomez Rocks Little Black Dress & Glasses For Night Out At Nobu: Photos

Selena Gomez looked super stylish when she rocked a little black dress with a slit on the front with glasses & an oversized jacket while out to dinner with friends.

July 22, 2022 12:15PM EDT
Selena GomezInStyle Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Oct 2017WEARING JACQUEMUS SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9087555z
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - A fashionable Selena Gomez steps out in a little black dress and booties while exiting a pre-birthday celebration dinner with a friend at Nobu in Malibu. While leaving Selena makes time to take pictures with a fan. The actress/singer turns 30 on July 22nd.Pictured: Selena GomezBACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Selena Gomez 'The Dead Don't Die' film premiere, Arrivals, Museum of Modern Art, New York, USA - 10 Jun 2019
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Selena Gomez is always making a style statement no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did when she went to dinner at Nobu Malibu with some friends. The 30-year-old put her toned legs on display when she rocked a black turtleneck mini dress with a slit on the front, styled with an oversized cropped jacket, glasses, and booties.

Selena Gomez looked chic when she rocked this ribbed black turtleneck mini dress with a slit on the skirt styled with an oversized cropped taupe G-Star Raw E Leather Bomber jacket, clear glasses, gold hoop earrings & black ankle booties while out to eat with friends at Nobu Malibu. (BACKGRID)

Selena rocked a ribbed knit turtleneck dress that was fitted on the bodice but loose on the legs, plus, it had a tiny little slit on the side. On top of the mini, she rocked a cropped taupe G-Star Raw E Leather Bomber jacket and she accessorized with black ankle booties, clear eyeglasses, and large gold hoop earrings. She threw her hair back into a slicked-back messy bun and opted out of wearing much makeup.

We’ve been loving all of Selena’s outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently showed off her long, toned legs in a high-waisted, black and white checkered mini skirt with a matching crop top while out in Paris.

Selena’s black and white Alaia outfit featured a high-neck Alaia Cropped Houndstooth Woven Top. She styled the top with the matching high-waisted Alaia Checked Jacquard-Knit Mini Skirt which put her tiny waist on display. The bottom half of the skirt was pleated and ruffled, ending in the middle of her thighs, showing off her long legs.

Sels accessorized with a pair of chunky white hoop earrings, pointed-toe white Stuart Weitzman Anny Pumps, and a black leather crossbody Alaia Coeur Leather Bag. As for her glam, her dark brown hair was styled by Orlando Pita, who gave Selena a retro hairstyle featuring a bob that was slicked to the side and had a voluminous bouffant while the ends were flipped up.

