Brian Austin Green Reveals Whether He Plans To Have More Kids With Sharna Burgess

Brian Anthony Green just welcomed baby boy Zane Green into the world with girlfriend Sharna Burgess. He’s loving the dad life with his 3-week-old son, but given that this is his fifth child overall, he’s not so sure he’s ready to have any more kids just now. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 22, the actor opened up about baby Zane and his thoughts on additional kids going forward.

“I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I had a I already had a station wagon [before Zane], so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali,” Green joked during a chat about his upcoming mockumentary project Bootyology. “If I have another one, then I’m moving to like a school bus or something.” Brian is the father of three children with ex-wife Megan Fox: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. He also has a 20-year-old son, Kassius, from a prior relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

“How do you travel? Like, you know, going into a restaurant asking for a table for seven, it all starts becoming a little much,” he added. “So I think I’m done at five.” Brian softened his very firm answer a bit by clarifying he doesn’t mean he’s done forever, though, not necessarily. “I’m not saying never, you notice, I’m saying, ‘I think,'”” he said. “And there’s a lot that can come from thinking. There’s a lot of room for change within that.”

It looks like Brian is ready to settle down and enjoy life with all his bountiful family blessings for the moment, but that could change at any time going forward. Right now, Brian is enjoying life as a dad to Zane, calling him “amazing”, and extending the praise to Sharna, as well, referring to her as an “amazing mom”. The rest of the brood has been supportive of Sharna and baby Zane as well.

“The kids are so amazing with Zane, they were amazing with Sharna the whole time when she was pregnant,” Brian said. “They would come in every morning and they would wanna rub her belly and they would talk to him and they’re just obsessed with him. They come in every morning now, going, ‘Is he awake yet?’ You know, they tip toe around, they’re so cute, it’s so cool.”

Sharna also recently shared the first photo of Zane’s face with heartfelt words on Instagram. “I don’t have words yet that can do this justice,” Sharna captioned a photo of Zane laying on her chest with his eyes closed. “I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, ever.”