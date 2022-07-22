’90 Day Fiance’ Preview: Mohamed’s Mom Grills Him Over Trying To ‘Control’ Yve

Mohamed takes a moment to call his mom, Hanan, to catch up with her. She asks how it’s going with Yve. Mohamed says that Yve is “always busy.” She asks if he’s feeling “comfortable” since he arrived in the United States. After that, the words start flowing out of Mohamed.

“I have a very strong relationship with my mom, but I usually pretend everything is okay so she doesn’t worry about me,” Mohamed says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 24 episode of 90 Day Fiance. “So I haven’t reached out to my mom too much since I arrived to the United States.”

Mohamed notes that there is a “cultural difference” with Yve and asks his mom if Yve should wear clothes typical of Egyptian women. “We cannot force her or impose our traditions on her,” Mohamed’s mom says.

She continues, “You have to adapt yourself to the new environment that you’re in. Let her do what she wants, one by one she will understand the satiation. Just don’t try to control her and try to adjust yourself in a nice way without getting grumpy.”

Mohamed is absolutely stunned by what his mom has told him. “She’s completely in Yve’s side. And I didn’t expect that. I don’t agree with my mom, but what she says to me matters,” he says.

Hanan brings up that Yve is a “kind woman” and stresses to her son to “try not to get yourself in trouble by expressing your opinions.” Mohamed goes into defense mode about his “happiness.” He doesn’t think his mom is listening to him.

I am almost a man, and I’m not gonna change. But I’m afraid if I don’t accept Yve for who she is she’s not gonna be happy with me. But what about my happiness to be comfortable in my life? So right now, I don’t know what to do.” 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.