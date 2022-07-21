Honey Boo Boo, 16, Reveals Her Fears About Possible Weight Loss Procedure ‘Killing’ Her

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson seems to be pulling back a bit on her decision to have weight loss surgery. The reality star, 16, sat down in a new interview to explain. “I just wanna make sure that this is actually something I wanna do before I just go and do it,” she told ET in an interview that took place at big sis Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s home in Georgia. “I wanna make sure that it’s, like, not something that’s, like, gonna kill me. And I just wanna make sure it’s something I actually wanna do before I go and do it.” She did also say that the procedure is “still in the works.”

She continued, saying that she knows there are less dramatic measures that will also work. “I know for a fact I could get in the gym and I know for a fact I could diet and I know for a fact I can do this to lose my weight,” she said. “I’ve tried. I will say I’ve tried, but the one thing with me is I have no motivation. I have no motivation to just keep going to the gym every day. I have no motivation to keep eating healthy because, like, I’m gonna eat what I think is good. I’m not [gonna] sit there and force myself to eat no Caesar salad because I think it’s healthy. No. I’m gonna eat what I think’s good.” Alana reportedly weighs around 275 pounds; she’d like to weigh around 150.

Alana completed her thoughts, saying surgery was a good option for her due to her lack of motivation, and that she feels like “the surgery would be, like, probably the easiest way to just, like, lose it fast.” Her rep previously told HollywoodLife that she would be having what they described as a “weight loss procedure.”

“She is having a weight loss procedure,” Alana’s rep explained in a statement. “It is not actual surgery, it’s done with a scope and is safer. Suture Sculpt Endoscopic Sleeve Is what her and Dralin are going in for. They’ve both been losing weight through changing their eating habits and exercise and they feel this will help them lose more weight and keep it off.”

Alana’s mom, Mama June, had weight loss surgery back in 2016, getting what’s called a gastric sleeve procedure. The surgery resulted in dramatic weight loss.