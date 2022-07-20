Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Cute Denim Shorts For Movie Date With A Friend In NYC

Suri Cruise is proving herself every bit the casual fashion queen her mama Katie Holmes is! The famous 16-year-old daughter of Katie, 43 and Tom Cruise, 60, stepped out to the movies with a friend in Manhattan, and looked ready to confront the East Coast heat. In pics, Suri rocked short shorts in denim, as well as a simple white tee and blue Converse sneakers as she stood outside the theater holding a white mask. She looked very much like both her parents, and she wore her hair in a cute ponytail and finished the look with some simple drop earrings.

Suri was also recently seen rocking a sweet white tank-style summer dress, and paired that look with the same blue Converse sneakers. Earlier in July, the increasingly independent teen was seen heading to the Harry Potter store with a pal in New York wearing a breezy blue skirt — and once again, she was wearing those favorite blue sneaks!

The stylish teen has a lot going on these days — aside from her vibrant social life, her mama has been getting more serious with boyfriend Bobby Wooten. And according to a source, she approves! “Katie has introduced her boyfriend Bobby to Suri and Suri absolutely approves of him,” a source close to Suri told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June. They added that the mature teen approves of the way he treats her like an equal.

“Bobby treats Suri like an adult, which she likes and Suri thinks it is great to see her mom happy,” they added, likely referring to the breakdown of Katie’s short-lived romance with dreamboat chef Emilio Vitolo. “Suri is 16 years old, and she knows what love is and she knows what heartbreak is,” the HL source continued. “She knows what it means when two people share a real connection and she sees this with her mother and Bobby. She is all for it.”