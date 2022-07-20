Katharine McPhee Passionately Makes Out With Husband David Foster, 72, While Wearing Mini Dress

One might tell Katharine McPhee and David Foster to “get a room” after seeing the pictures she posted to Instagram on July 19, but judging by the passion Katharine, 38, showed for David, 72, that’s probably what they did next. In the trio of pics, the American Idol alum threw her leg around her husband – mini-skirt be damned! – while planting a deep smooch on his lips. A second photo showed Kat hugging her husband, and a third focused on how she had to stand on top of his shoes to reach his face. ‘

“Poor guy,” she captioned the IG gallery. “Too bad he doesn’t get very much attention.” Her fans and friends seemed to agree. “Reporting this,” joked David’s daughter, Erin Foster. “Yea…. Gezzz his life sucks,” added Nicole English Williams. People like Tommy Hass, Angela Manuel-Davis, Sarah Wright Olsen, and Jessie J all left a variety of emojis, from hearts to hearts-for eyes. “David,” wrote legendary music executive Tommy Mottola, “Ua lucky guy, my man.”

Katharine and David were married in 2019, two years after they were first spotted together on a date. They were engaged in 2018; a year later, they were husband and wife. They welcomed their son, Rennie David, in February 2021.

Katharine McPhee and her Canadian musician husband, 72-year-old David Foster spotted on their Italian family holiday in Capri. The couple who met on the set of "American Idol" back in 2006 and got married in June 2019 look happy and relaxed with their adorable baby as the pair took to the waters to enjoy the sights in serene surroundings out on their boat.

Earlier in 2022, they spoke out against the criticism over their 35-year age gap. “People always make the reference with Kat and I with the age difference,” David said in an interview with PEOPLE. “But I’ve always said there’s so many things that can bring a marriage down, and age difference is just one of them. There’s so many things that can go wrong. We think we have it pretty together.”

While David was saying he and his wife were comfortable in their marriage, Katharine was revealing that she struggled with the physical effects of pregnancy. “It played with my mind a little bit,” she said to Katherine Schwarzenegger on her Instagram Live series Before, During, and After. “Even though you know your body is going to change, and you expect that, if you’re someone who has control issues with your body … psychologically, it just does something different…”

“I really struggled during that first trimester,” she added. “It was difficult for me to find that self-love, self-appreciation. But then I found it later, and I think how I found it … is something that I’ll now carry with me. I really feel like having conversations with yourself are important.”