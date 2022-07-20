Ivanka Trump Stands With Brothers Don Jr. & Eric At Mom Ivana’s Funeral

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump joined her dad Donald and brothers Don Jr. and Eric as she laid her mom Ivana to rest at her funeral on Wednesday, July 20. The former presidential advisor, 40, was emotional as she paid tribute to her mom, following her death at age 73, on Thursday, July 14. The family stood at the entrance of the church behind Donald as they prepared for the service.

Ivanka attended with her husband Jared Kushner, as she wrapped her arms around her younger son. She stood next to her younger brother Eric. In another photo, both Eric and Ivanka stood next to their dad Donald, as Don Jr. stood a few feet behind him. Ivanka’s step-mom Melania also attended the service.

Ivanka was her mom’s only daughter, and Donald’s first, besides his younger daughter Tiffany, 28, who he shares with his ex Marla Maples. In lieu of flowers, Ivana’s family had asked her loved ones to donate to the Big Dog Rescue Ranch, per People.

Ivana passed away on Thursday. It was revealed that she had suffered from “blunt impact injuries of the torso,” per the NYC Office of the Chief Medical examiner. Following the news of her passing, Ivanka made an emotional tribute to her mom by sharing photos of herself with her as she was growing up. “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always,” she wrote. Since her mom’s death, Ivana has shared other photos of her on her social media.

Ivana’s dad shared the news that his first wife had passed on his Truth Social platform on Thursday. The former president highlighted her relationship to her kids in his post. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” he wrote.