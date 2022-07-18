Hailey Bieber Stuns In Plunging Green Corset Dress For Gorgeous New Photos

Hailey Bieber is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old stunned in a skintight green dress that had a corset bodice and a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

Hailey’s dress featured skinny spaghetti straps with a diamond gem on one strap. The corset bodice cinched in her tiny waist and she accessorized with a bedazzled clutch and diamond and gold earrings. She posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “love an avocado moment.”

As for her glam, she had her hair thrown back into a high bun that’s parted in the middle. She kept a few pieces of hair out in front of her face and added gorgeous makeup. She added a subtle smokey eye and a tiny cat-eye liner. A super glossy pink lip and some dewy blush.

Hailey has been looking sexier than ever lately and just the other day she starred in a new Victoria's Secret campaign when she wore a white bra and matching high-waisted white lace panties for the sexy photoshoot.

Hailey has been looking sexier than ever lately and just the other day she starred in a new Victoria’s Secret campaign when she wore a white bra and matching high-waisted white lace panties for the sexy photoshoot.

Hailey rocked the new T-Shirt Bra Collection 2022 campaign when she wore a white Push-Up Perfect Shapebra, a white thong, and thick, high white socks. As for her glam, she had her dark brown hair down in loose beach waves while parted in the middle. Barely any makeup except for some light brown eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip completed her look.

Another one of our favorite looks from her was when she headed to church with husband, Justin Bieber, when she showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of high-waisted cutoff denim shorts and a tiny white crop top.