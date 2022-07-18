Chris Rock & Lake Bell Hold Hands & Pack On The PDA During Croatia Vacation: Photos

Chris Rock and Lake Bell enjoyed their newly minted romance. Lake, 43, and Chris, 57, have been vacationing in Croatia, and the pair weren’t afraid of a little PDA on Sunday (July 17) in the city of Dubrovnik. At one point, the Harley Quinn actress wrapped her arm around Chris’s shoulder as the comedian looked off in the distance. Shortly afterward, the two continued their sunset stroll, walking hand-in-hand – pausing a bit for Lake to press a finger to her lips as they considered their next move – before eventually making their way to a boat. From there, the two headed off to the next destination on this holiday in Croatia.

For this outing, Lake opted for a chic navy blue jumpsuit that featured high cuffs at the calves and tassels that dangled down to her black heels. Chris kept things casual by wearing a black button-up shirt over a black tee. He paired the look with black jeans, brown shoes, a tan hat, and mirrored shades. Despite being two of the biggest names in comedy, they looked like any other tourist visiting.

Lake and Chris were previously seen in Trogir, Croatia. The two appeared in the Croatian city on July 12, holding hands while walking along the boardwalk. The international date came less than two weeks after they first sparked romance rumors by having dinner together in Santa Monica, California. The two enjoyed a meal at Giorgio Baldi, with reports claiming PDA was on that evening’s menu. The morning after that dinner date, Chris and Lake met up for brunch at Coast Restaurant.

Lake and the Madagascar star have been “seeing each other for a couple of months,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The two are doing their best to “make it work” with his upcoming comedy tour and specials. Apparently, there’s a real connection between these two.“They have a lot of friends in common,” a second source shared,” and she’s one of the funniest people ever, so they’re a great match.”

Chris was previously married to Malaak Compton-Rock. They tied the knot in 1996 and split in 2014. They share two daughters. Lake was previously married to Scott Campbell from 2013 to 2020. Like Chris, she shares two children with her ex.