Jason Derulo Supports Ex Jena Frumes In Bikini Fashion Show After She Alleged He Cheated

Jason Derulo, 32, got attention at a Miami Fashion Week fashion show this week and it’s all because his ex-girlfriend, Jena Frumes was in it. The singer sat in the audience at the event while his one-year-old son Jason, whom he shares with Jena, sat on his lap, and they watched the beauty walk the runway in various bikinis, including a pink and white one. The outing comes just days after the model accused Jason of cheating on her.

The “Savage Love” crooner wore a black and yellow checkered button-down vest with ripped black jeans and black and white sneakers as he looked at the mother of his child strut her stuff in front of the crowd. Little Jason had on a gray t-shirt and gray jeans as he appeared to adorably clap for the his mom and the other models during the show. At one point, the father even flashed a smile as he looked relaxed among fellow attendees.

Jena didn’t appear to be bothered by her ex’s appearance and looked cool and confident as she walked by onlookers and showed off her fit figure. Her curly hair was down and she flaunted very natural-looking makeup as her blue eyes shined. She also had on simple jewelry, including a necklace and bracelet.

Jena’s latest fashion show appearance comes after she made headlines for publicly speaking out against Jason on social media. After sharing a gorgeous pic of herself rocking a blue bikini with the caption, “You are beautiful, you are worth it and YOU are irreplaceable. Don’t forget that💙,” she received hate from a troll, who slammed her breakup and child, in the comments. She didn’t hesitate, however, to reply and call out Jason in the process.

“I wouldn’t call myself a w**** its unfortunate situation didn’t work out because we once did aspire to be married but maybe it’s best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on and lied to,” she wrote. “Or is it better to stay quiet so people like you approve?”

She later also shared a longer statement that suggested followers should be more sensitive to her situation as a single mom and realize that her relationship with Jason simply didn’t work out. “Women really don’t deserve to be treated and judged the way they are. No one aspires to be a single mom. It’s the biggest heartbreak and failure for me personally knowing I’m alone in this when I wanted love and wanted marriage & the happy family unit,” part of the message read.

Jason and Jena had an on-again, off-again relationship for a while before they decided to call it quits for good in Sept. 2021. They welcomed their son in May of that same year.