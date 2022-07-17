Cardi B & Daughter Kulture Twin In Mermaid Outfits For Her 4th Birthday: Photos

Cardi B, 29, happily showed off a gorgeous mermaid look to celebrate her daughter Kulture‘s 4th birthday over the weekend. The rapper donned a bright pink wig and a light pink and purple top that was reminiscent of seashells as she held a bash for the tot’s special day, in new Instagram photos and video clips she shared on July 16. The birthday girl also matched her mom in her own light pink and purple seashell top and long mermaid skirt as she posed for photos and hung out with family and friends during the fun party.

In addition to her adorable outfit, Kulture showed off a high bun that had seashells in it as she hugged other kids, in some of the videos. Cardi also showed her fans the incredible mermaid-themed birthday cake, which had multiple pastel-colored tiers and Kulture’s name on it in bright pink icing. There was also a mini blue and pink haired mermaid sitting atop one of the tiers and a number 4 for the cutie’s new age.

In addition to Kulture, Cardi gave fans a glimpse of her adorable 10-month-old son Wave. He was sitting in the arms of a party guest in an SUV and wore a white top and light blue shorts. The party was held at Cardi’s mansion and was incredibly decorated with mermaid-colored balloons and even a real life woman dressed as a mermaid sitting out by a pool.

Before Cardi shared snippets of Kulture’s memorable birthday party, she made headlines for the financial gift she and her husband Offset, 30, gave their baby girl. It included $50,000 in cash and the doting parents weren’t shy about sharing a video of her happily holding the stack of money while sitting in a car and looking out the window. The loving father talked to her and in addition to telling her how much money she was holding, he promised to get her cotton candy, which she asked for.

When Cardi’s not making headlines for her family life, she’s doing so for fashionable outings on her own. The talented star rocked a figure-flattering baby blue mini dress when she attended the Wireless Festival afterparty in London, England last week. She paired the look with clear heels and carried a matching Chanel purse. She also had her long straight hair down and accessorized with stylish sunglasses as she was photographed getting out of a vehicle.