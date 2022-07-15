Halsey Celebrates Baby Ender Turning One-Year-Old With Rare Photos: ‘I Love You So Much’

Halsey was full of love as the singer marked their baby boy Ender’s very first birthday on Thursday, July 16. Halsey gushed about their “little tiny baby” while sharing a collection of candid snapshots of both Ender, and partner Alev Aydin.

Halsey looked positively glowing in the first photo, where they sat with the little guy nestled in between their legs. The “Closer” crooner had long brunette hair and wore light-washed jeans while the gigggling baby Ender had on a knit crown and floral sweater.

Elsewhere in the carousel were photos of Ender and mom wearing matching Yankees jerseys, some clips of him crawling and cooing, as well as snaps with daddy Alev. In every image, it was clear that the one-year-old was Halsey’s pride and joy.

The star didn’t hold back on the joy in their message to baby Ender. “My little tiny baby is a big one year old today!” Halsey celebrated, going on, “Time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently. your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!”

Halsey was celebrating baby Ender, and motherhood, after revealing their experience with abortion and miscarriages in an op-ed for Vogue that came out Jul. 1, in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision.

They explained how having access to abortion care “saved their life” after suffering three miscarriages, and severe complicattions, all before the age of 24. “One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare’,” Halsey explained. “A gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention.”

They went on to reflect on how having Ender only reinforced their belief in abortion access, writing, “Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion. The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it.

“My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”