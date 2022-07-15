Halsey Celebrates Baby Ender Turning One-Year-Old With Rare Photos: ‘I Love You So Much’

Halsey called their little one 'sweet and curious and funny' in the post. It also included a collection of candid photos.

By:
July 15, 2022 10:06AM EDT
Halsey
View gallery
Singer Halsey performs on a stage during the Tokyo Girls Collection held at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama city, suburban Tokyo, Japan, March 30, 2019. Pictured: Halsey Ref: SPL5075994 300319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Japan Rights
Halsey 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Apr 2022 Wearing Pressiat
Halsey Halsey out and about, London, UK - 07 Nov 2019 At BBC Radio 1 Studios
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halsey was full of love as the singer marked their baby boy Ender’s very first birthday on Thursday, July 16. Halsey gushed about their “little tiny baby” while sharing a collection of candid snapshots of both Ender, and partner Alev Aydin.

Halsey looked positively glowing in the first photo, where they sat with the little guy nestled in between their legs. The “Closer” crooner had long brunette hair and wore light-washed jeans while the gigggling baby Ender had on a knit crown and floral sweater.

Elsewhere in the carousel were photos of Ender and mom wearing matching Yankees jerseys, some clips of him crawling and cooing, as well as snaps with daddy Alev. In every image, it was clear that the one-year-old was Halsey’s pride and joy.

The star didn’t hold back on the joy in their message to baby Ender. “My little tiny baby is a big one year old today!” Halsey celebrated, going on, “Time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently. your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!”

Halsey was celebrating baby Ender, and motherhood, after revealing their experience with abortion and miscarriages in an op-ed for Vogue that came out Jul. 1, in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision.

They explained how having access to abortion care “saved their life” after suffering three miscarriages, and severe complicattions, all before the age of 24. “One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare’,” Halsey explained. “A gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention.”

Halsey
Halsey gushed about baby Ender on Jul. 14, 2022, celebrating his 1st birthday. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

They went on to reflect on how having Ender only reinforced their belief in abortion access, writing, “Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion. The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it.

“My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”

More From Our Partners

ad