Don Jr, Eric Trump & Family Remember Their Mother Ivana After Passing

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump passed suddenly on Thursday, July 14 at the age of 73. Eric Trump, 38, almost immediately took to social media to pay tribute to his famous mother with a heartfelt family statement. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” Eric captioned the July 14 Instagram post, alongside a family photo showing Ivana and Donald Jr. with Eric and Ivanka as children. The happy photo showed the family wearing formal attire and smiling while gathered on an opulent staircase.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Eric completed his post with several additional photos, including a skiing pic alongside his mom in more recent years, a pic of Eric and Ivana dancing in formalwear at an event, and another throwback photo showing Ivana embracing her three children.

The statement was also released as an official Trump family statement, per ABC News. Meanwhile, former President Trump took to his own platform, Truth Social, to post a solo statement. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”