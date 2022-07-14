Don Jr, Eric Trump & Family Remember Their Mother Ivana After Passing

As the Trump family grapples with the sudden death of Ivana, her son Eric took to social media to remember her with a family statement.

By:
July 14, 2022 4:45PM EDT
Don Jr and Ivana Trump
View gallery
Ivana Trump 1992. Ivana Trump 1992.
Ivana Trump Donald Trump Undated Ivana Trump Donald Trump Undated - 01 Jan 1985
Donald and Ivana Trump Donald Trump, left, and his ex-wife, Ivana Trump stand together at a reception prior to the Hotel Industry Annual Candlelight Gala held at New York's Plaza Hotel, Tues., . Trump announced plans earlier in the day to convert most of the Plaza Hotel into luxury condominiums, a move that could cost Ivana her job running the hotel DONALD AND IVANA TRUMP, NEW YORK, USA
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump passed suddenly on Thursday, July 14 at the age of 73.  Eric Trump, 38, almost immediately took to social media to pay tribute to his famous mother with a heartfelt family statement. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” Eric captioned the July 14 Instagram post, alongside a family photo showing Ivana and Donald Jr. with Eric and Ivanka as children. The happy photo showed the family wearing formal attire and smiling while gathered on an opulent staircase.

Donald Trump Jr and Ivana Trump
Don Jr and Ivana Trump appear at , Olympus Fashion Week on September 11, 2006, in New York. (Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock)

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Eric completed his post with several additional photos, including a skiing pic alongside his mom in more recent years, a pic of Eric and Ivana dancing in formalwear at an event, and another throwback photo showing Ivana embracing her three children.

Ivana Trump and Eric Trump
Ivana Trump and her son, Eric Trump in 1993 (Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock)

The statement was also released as an official Trump family statement, per ABC News. Meanwhile, former President Trump took to his own platform, Truth Social, to post a solo statement. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Eric Trump Instagram
Eric Trump/Instagram

More From Our Partners

ad