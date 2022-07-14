Demi Lovato Suffers Nasty Facial Injury & Reveals They Needs Stitches After Fall: Watch

Demi Lovato took a rough fall on Wednesday, July 13. The 29-year-old singer took to their TikTok to show a cut just above their left eye, where they said they needed to get stitches. While the cut looked like it must’ve hurt, the popstar seemed like they had a good sense of humor about it, as they showed it to fans in a video with a silly TikTok audio saying, “Nobody’s gonna know/They’re gonna know/How would they know?”

Demi opened the video with their hand over their eyebrow and part of their head off camera. As the audio continued, they took their hand away and showed the cut, and even though it looked like a rough cut, they seemed okay smiled at the camera. They also made light of the cut in the caption, joking about how they’re going to be on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, July 14. “Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow?” they wrote.

Even though they’re getting stitches, the gash did look relatively small, and it doesn’t seem like anything that couldn’t be covered with a little makeup! Hopefully, Demi feels much better soon!

Demi’s appearance on Kimmel comes just before they drop their latest single “Substance” from their upcoming record HOLY F**K on Friday. So far, they’ve released one single from the pop-punk-inspired new rocked, titled “Skin of my Teeth,” which offers a frank look at the singer’s battles with addiction. They offered an uplifting anthem for the first release from the album. Prior to releasing the new track, Demi had teased that their next release would be less pop-oriented than their previous releases. The full album is expected to drop on August 19.

Aside from new music, Demi also has a somewhat new tattoo. The “Stone Cold” star revealed that they’d gotten the words “Choose Love” inked into their arm to show support for refugees around the world, especially ones coming from Ukraine.