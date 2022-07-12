‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Recap: Luke & Kayla Try To Squash Her Feud With His Family

It’s nearly been a year since Kayla Sessler and boyfriend Luke‘s family got into a fight on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, and this week, Kayla made moves to finally put that drama behind them. Unfortunately for Kayla, Luke’s mom and sister didn’t seem to be on the same page as her.

Earlier in the episode, Kayla said she didn’t think she and Luke could truly move forward in their relationship if there’s always tension between her and his family. She invited Luke’s mom to Izaiah‘s birthday party, and everything went fine there, but Kayla and Luke’s mom both felt like there are often “awkward moments” between them, and there’s often “no conversation”.

Kayla and Luke’s mom had a moment to talk after the party, but Kayla also wanted to give Luke’s sister the opportunity to chime in since she was involved in the fight, too. But later, when Luke’s mom talked to her daughter about the situation privately, they both said they think Luke is only with Kayla so he can keep his family together. They also called Kayla a “b****” and said she can “dish it out, but can’t take it”. Yikes!

Meanwhile, Kiaya connected with Amour’s dad X’zayvon in prison and realized that they may not be on the same page when it comes to co-parenting once he’s released. X’zayvon basically wants nothing to do with Kiaya’s girlfriend, but Kiaya says the only thing that should matter is how they co-parent their child together.

Later, Rachel took steps to get her driver’s license, but when she finally put contacts in for the first time in a long time, she came face to face with her insecurities. She hated the color of her teeth, hated the way her makeup looked, and didn’t trust herself to pass the driver’s test, so she put it off for another week — much to her mom’s dismay.

Finally, Brianna confronted her mom about spending too much time with Braeson (Brianna was jealous that Braeson likes his grandma more than her), and Madisen struggled to figure out her living situation with Christian (she thinks they need to find a new place together before figuring out what’s going to happen with their relationship),

