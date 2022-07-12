Hailey Bieber Kisses A Shirtless Justin Bieber Aboard A Boat During Vacation: Photos

The Biebers relaxed in the sun during a fun-filled vacation in Idaho, after Justin's battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

July 12, 2022 8:27AM EDT
Image Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com

Summer loving! Hailey Bieber was spotted smooching her husband Justin Bieber during their vacation in Coeur d’Alene in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were clearly enjoying their stay in Idaho, as the model cuddled up to her husband before kissing him as they went for a nice ride on a boat.

Justin and Hailey shared a romantic kiss while on vacation. (PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

Hailey, 25, stunned in a bright blue one-piece, perfect for the beach. Protected against the sunny day, she also rocked a navy blue baseball cap as she cuddled up to Justin, 28. The “Peaches” singer went shirtless as he sported a black pair of swim trunks. He also accessorized with a shell necklace. Other than kissing, the couple looked like they were having a great time as they rode with friends, jumping off the side of the boat. As Hailey cozied up to her husband, he checked his phone while on the ride.

The pair are clearly enjoying some rest and relaxation during their stay in Idaho. The couple was seen enjoying some fun in the sun after the July 4th holidays, marking the first photos of Justin with a huge smile since he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which paralyzed half of his face, and forced to postpone a number of his Justice World Tour dates. He seems like he’s doing so much better now! As her husband battled Ramsay Hunt, Hailey showed her support for him throughout it. Shortly after he made the announcement, Hailey gave an update on him during a Good Morning America interview. “He’s getting better every single day. He’s feeling a lot better and obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay. I’m just grateful that he’s fine,” she said.

Hailey and Justin pose for a photo at the Grammys. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

While there’s still plenty more summer to go, the blue bathing suit is only the latest swimwear that Hailey has shown off. Kicking off the Independence Day weekend, the model showed off a white one-piece similar to the one that she was wearing in the new photos. Back in June, she rocked a bright blue bikini, while promoting her Rhode skincare line.

