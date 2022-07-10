Madonna, 63, Rocks Low Cut Dress For Family Game Night: Photos

Madonna took a break from her recent outings with famous friends to get in some quality family time at home. The original Material Girl, 63, shared a heartwarming photo album of a game night with her big brood to Instagram on Sunday, July 10. In one snap, the “Ray of Light” hitmaker attempts to draw on an oversized pad of paper, hilariously writing in the caption, “Last night we played Pictionary……….. I’m trying not to be a sore loser.”

For the fun family evening, Madona rocked a plunging, graphic dress, bejeweled hair clips and a plethora of sparkling bracelets and necklaces. In other snaps, the music icon is seen drinking a glass of wine, chilling solo on a couch and holding the hands of her daughters. Meanwhile, everyone else appears to be frantically playing the game!

As fans know, Madonna has been enjoying family festivities at home recently, including celebrating Easter with her six children: Lourdes, Rocco, Mercy James, David, Estere, and Stelle. In adorable snaps she shared of the holiday soiree, the star rocked a short-sleeve mesh green crop top, high-waisted, baggy tie-dye pants and a pair of neon green sneakers. The Easter shindig wouldn’t be complete without some family fun activities like egg-coloring and basket-hiding! The singer captioned the clip, “Couple of crazy Bunnies………#fireboy.” And in her Instagram Story, she added more photos from the day, writing alongside them. “The Easter Bunny says love first.”

View Related Gallery Madonna's Sexiest Pics: Look Back At Some Of Her Raciest Outfits Over The Years Madonna in Concert in Canada 7-7-1987 Madonna 1987 Madonna at Wembley Stadium Madonna in concert, Wembley Stadium, London, UK - 18 Aug 1987

It’s obvious Madonna loves spending holidays with her kids, as she treated them all to a winter getaway over the new year. Taking to her Instagram on January 2, Madonna posted the adorable snap of herself walking snowy streets with her son Rocco. The pics prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage. A few days before, Madge posted a picture of her daughter Lourdes from the family’s big New Year’s Eve party. The 25-year-old beauty, whom Madonna shares with Carlos Leon, rocked a sheer white dress with multiple cutouts that left little to the imagination.