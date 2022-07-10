Madonna, 63, Rocks Low Cut Dress For Family Game Night: Photos

The Material Girl stunned in a plunging floral number as she 'tried' not to be a 'sore loser' at Pictionary.

By:
July 10, 2022 6:44PM EDT
View gallery
Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon and MadonnaAlexander Wang show, front row, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2016
Lourdes Leon Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 Wearing Versace
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna and Guy Ritchie's son, Rocco Ritchie looks dapper in his red velvet suit leaving The Twenty Two Hotel, Bar & Restaurant at 02:30am with his girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Rocco was seen on an evening out hosting his art exhibition and it would seem the exhibition is an overall success as sister Lourdes heaped praise on his unique paintings according to reports. Pictured: Rocco Ritchie BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews

Madonna took a break from her recent outings with famous friends to get in some quality family time at home. The original Material Girl, 63, shared a heartwarming photo album of a game night with her big brood to Instagram on Sunday, July 10. In one snap, the “Ray of Light” hitmaker attempts to draw on an oversized pad of paper, hilariously writing in the caption, “Last night we played Pictionary……….. I’m trying not to be a sore loser.”

For the fun family evening, Madona rocked a plunging, graphic dress, bejeweled hair clips and a plethora of sparkling bracelets and necklaces. In other snaps, the music icon is seen drinking a glass of wine, chilling solo on a couch and holding the hands of her daughters. Meanwhile, everyone else appears to be frantically playing the game!

As fans know, Madonna has been enjoying family festivities at home recently, including celebrating Easter with her six children: Lourdes, Rocco, Mercy James, David, Estere, and Stelle. In adorable snaps she shared of the holiday soiree, the star rocked a short-sleeve mesh green crop top, high-waisted, baggy tie-dye pants and a pair of neon green sneakers. The Easter shindig wouldn’t be complete without some family fun activities like egg-coloring and basket-hiding! The singer captioned the clip, “Couple of crazy Bunnies………#fireboy.” And in her Instagram Story, she added more photos from the day, writing alongside them. “The Easter Bunny says love first.”

Madonna shared snaps from a family game night on July 10, 2022. (SplashNews)

It’s obvious Madonna loves spending holidays with her kids, as she treated them all to a winter getaway over the new year. Taking to her Instagram on January 2Madonna posted the adorable snap of herself walking snowy streets with her son Rocco. The pics prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage. A few days before, Madge posted a picture of her daughter Lourdes from the family’s big New Year’s Eve party. The 25-year-old beauty, whom Madonna shares with Carlos Leon, rocked a sheer white dress with multiple cutouts that left little to the imagination.

More From Our Partners

ad