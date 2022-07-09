Cardi B Rocks Tight Baby Blue Mini Dress To Wireless Festival Afterparty In London

Cardi B, 29, turned heads on July 8, when she attended one of London, England’s biggest parties of the night. The rapper was photographed arriving to the Warner Music afterparty, which was held in honor of the Wireless Festival that ended shortly before. She wore an eye-catching baby blue sleeveless mini dress with a white pattern and clear heels with white bottoms.

She also wore her long straight hair down and parted in the middle and accessorized with sunglasses. To top off the look, Cardi held a matching stylish mini light blue Chanel purse and wore classic makeup as she strolled by cameras. Her long nails were also on full display.

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Mini Dresses & Heels: Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox & More In Short Dresses & Stilettos London, UNITED KINGDOM - A curvaceous Cardi B stuns at the Wireless Festival London - Warner Music afterparty at The Twenty Two in London, UK.

Cardi wasn’t the only celeb to attend the epic afterparty. Fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, 27, was also seen arriving at the fun shindig. She wore an incredible tight silky black sleeveless jumpsuit with a halter top, and black and gold heels. She had her long straight hair down, like Cardi, and accessorized with chunky silver earrings as she carried a matching patterned purse.

Before Cardi made headlines for mingling with Megan and others at the afterparty, she did so for performing at the Wireless Festival. She wore a black mesh bodysuit while on stage at the memorable show and even gave shoutouts to both Megan and her husband Offset, 30, who joined her on stage at one point during her set to sing the Migos songs “Bad and Boujee” and “Drip”. The musician, with whom she shares kids Kulture, 3, and 10-month-old Wave, playfully grabbed her behind and they shared a sweet kiss in front of the crowd.

When Cardi’s not wowing crowds at shows or onlookers at parties, she’s doing so with fans on social media. The beauty likes to share snippets of her busy professional life and personal life whenever she can. One of her most recent posts included an adorable video of her cuddling her son Wave on July 4th while wearing a fashionable cutout top.