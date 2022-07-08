’90 Day Fiance’ Sneak Peek: Yve Flips Out After Mohamed Brings Up Getting ‘Another Sponsor’

Mohamed and Yve have 44 days to wed, and the drama between them has never been tenser. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 10 episode of 90 Day Fiance, Mohamed texts Yve to tell her that he wants to find another sponsor if she’s too “busy” to do the paperwork for him.

“I need to be able to work and have a normal life in this country,” Mohamed explains. He says that he’s “tired of waiting to get my papers done.” After receiving the texts from Mohamed, Yve immediately confronts him about this “another sponsor” talk.

“We have to get married first before the paperwork can even be turned in,” Yve tells Mohamed. Mohamed quickly replies, “So let’s get married.” Yve stresses that they are going to get married… eventually. Mohamed admits he was under the impression they would have gotten married quicker.

Yve starts to cry when she talks about wanting a “special” wedding. “If you cared about me, you wouldn’t stress me out like this,” Yve says. Mohamed doesn’t think getting married legally has anything to do with having a wedding.

It becomes clear that these two are not going to see eye-to-eye on the issue. “You want everything like you want,” Mohamed says. Yve says the same thing about him.

“If you don’t want to take care of me, you shouldn’t get me here,” Mohamed continues. Yve has a lot on her plate. Mohamed chimes in that he’s helping to take care of her son. “You like to talk about yourself a lot, Yve,” Mohamed quips. This prompts Yve to snap, “Excuse me?”

There’s a 23-year age gap between Mohamed and Yve. Mohamed, who is from Egypt, slid into Yve’s DMs after noticing their shared love of fitness. The flirtation became an engagement when Yvette traveled to Egypt to meet Mohamed in person. At home, Yvette has a 12-year-old son with special needs, meaning Mohamed is going to be closer in age to his future stepson than to his wife if they get married. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.