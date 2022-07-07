Kendall Jenner Rocks Short Bike Shorts While Running Errands In L.A.: Photos

Kendall Jenner always manages to make a casual outfit look super sexy and that’s exactly what she did when she was out running errands in LA. The 26-year-old threw on a pair of skintight, super short black biker shorts with a baggy long-sleeve white top and chunky sneakers for the outing.

Kendall rocked a long-sleeve white Cherry Los Angeles t-shirt with a pair of super short black biker shorts. She accessorized her look with a pair of chunky, high white socks, white New Balance 530 Trainers, a face mask, and a pair of Gucci Gg 2455/S Sunglasses.

Kendall has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a bright yellow Sommer Swim Xena Plumage Halter Bikini Top with matching Sommer Swim Naomi Plumage Tie-Side Bikini Bottoms. Over her top she wore a majorly cropped Miaou the Cardi in Paprika and accessorized with a Bottega Veneta Small Metal Loops Shoulder Bag and her go-to Gucci Gg 2455/S Sunglasses.

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Supermodel Kendall Jenner covers her face leaving a skin care clinic in Beverly Hills after a two-hour visit. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2022

Kendall is always wearing some sort of sexy bikini and aside from this one, the supermodel recently wore a tiny striped string bikini while posing for a sexy mirror selfie.

She rocked a dark striped Heavy Manners Boots Triangle Front Tie Top with the matching Heavy Manners Boots High Cut Cheeky Bottoms. She accessorized her look with an Emi Jay Big Effing Claw Clip in Moon Angel and a green Chris Stapleton Green 47 Brand Dad Hat.

A few days before that, she wore yet another bikini by Sommer Swim, and this time it had a blue top with double straps and a low-cut neckline. She styled the bikini top with a pair of high-waisted, super short gray elastic shorts, a gold necklace, and black rectangle sunglasses.