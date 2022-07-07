Kendall Jenner Rocks Short Bike Shorts While Running Errands In L.A.: Photos

Kendall Jenner showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of short black biker shorts & a baggy long-sleeve top while running errands in LA.

July 7, 2022 4:03PM EDT
Kendall Jenner is red hot in NYC. 01 Jun 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA434231_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner is seen leaving SOHO House and drives over to NOBU for dinner with Justine Skye in Malibu Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5322149 270622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner looks downcast as she hits the gym after reportedly breaking up with Devin Booker. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 24 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Backgrid

Kendall Jenner always manages to make a casual outfit look super sexy and that’s exactly what she did when she was out running errands in LA. The 26-year-old threw on a pair of skintight, super short black biker shorts with a baggy long-sleeve white top and chunky sneakers for the outing.

Kendall Jenner showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of skintight, super short black bike shorts with a baggy white long-sleeve Cherry Los Angeles T-shirt, New Balance 530 Trainers in White & a pair of Gucci Gg 2455/S Sunglasses, while out running errands in LA. (Backgrid)

Kendall rocked a long-sleeve white Cherry Los Angeles t-shirt with a pair of super short black biker shorts. She accessorized her look with a pair of chunky, high white socks, white New Balance 530 Trainers, a face mask, and a pair of Gucci Gg 2455/S Sunglasses.

Kendall has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a bright yellow Sommer Swim Xena Plumage Halter Bikini Top with matching Sommer Swim Naomi Plumage Tie-Side Bikini Bottoms. Over her top she wore a majorly cropped Miaou the Cardi in Paprika and accessorized with a Bottega Veneta Small Metal Loops Shoulder Bag and her go-to Gucci Gg 2455/S Sunglasses.

Kendall is always wearing some sort of sexy bikini and aside from this one, the supermodel recently wore a tiny striped string bikini while posing for a sexy mirror selfie.

She rocked a dark striped Heavy Manners Boots Triangle Front Tie Top with the matching Heavy Manners Boots High Cut Cheeky Bottoms. She accessorized her look with an Emi Jay Big Effing Claw Clip in Moon Angel and a green Chris Stapleton Green 47 Brand Dad Hat.

A few days before that, she wore yet another bikini by Sommer Swim, and this time it had a blue top with double straps and a low-cut neckline. She styled the bikini top with a pair of high-waisted, super short gray elastic shorts, a gold necklace, and black rectangle sunglasses.

