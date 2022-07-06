Nicole Kidman Struts Down Balenciaga Runway In Metallic Silver Dress At Paris Fashion Week

Is there anything Nicole Kidman can’t do? The 55-year-old walked on her first runway for the Balenciaga fall 2022 couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 6. For the show, Nicole looked stunning in a metallic silver one-shoulder gown with sheer tights and gloves.

Nicole’s gown was ruched around the waist and had a long train that looked like tinfoil floating behind her. She accessorized the dress with sheer black tights, pointed-toe pumps, and long black velvet gloves.

As for her glam, the actress had her strawberry blonde hair down in loose curls while the top of her hair was clipped back.

Nicole was just one of the many shocking stars to grace the runway while others included Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa. Kim walked the runway in a skintight, metallic black long-sleeve gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The side of the dress was cinched in while the bodice was a corset.

Meanwhile, Dua showed off her long, toned legs in a neon yellow dress that was super short in the front and had a long train off to the side. The dress featured a one-shoulder neckline and a cinched waist, and she accessorized with long, tight black gloves, sheer tights, and pointed-toe black pumps.

Bella Hadid also walked the runway and she looked gorgeous in a strapless emerald green metallic gown. The dress featured a poofy skirt and a bow around her chest. Naomi Campbell also walked the runway in a black dress that was massively poofy and had a giant cone around her neck.