Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Share Passionate Kiss In Paris After She Walks The Runway

Keith Urban was Nicole Kidman’s biggest cheerleader after she had a major runway moment in Paris on July 6. The Australian actress walked in Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show, and afterward, Keith was there to celebrate. As the two left the show to get in their car, they stopped to share a kiss for the cameras. Nicole looked blissfully happy as she smooched her husband while crowds of fans surrounded them.

On the runway, Nicole wore a metallic silver dress with elbow-length black gloves. She had the front of her hair clipped back and the rest styled in curls. After the show, she changed into another fashionable look, donning a black, leather snakeskin skirt. She paired the stylish skirt with a black blouse, tights, and pointy-toed heels.

Keeping up with the Balenciaga trend, Nicole also wore an interesting pair of eyewear, totally covering her eyes while she was outside. The eyewear look was similar to what we’ve seen Kim Kardashian wear in the past. Kim has done a lot of modeling for Balenciaga, and was also on the runway on July 6, along with Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa.

At the end of June, Keith and Nicole celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. The two met in 2005 and were married in June 2006. They have two daughters — Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11 — together. In honor of their anniversary, Nicole posted a throwback photo from the wedding and gushed over the country singer. “Remember this like it was yesterday,” she wrote. “Forever.” She also included a red heart emoji to conclude her anniversary message.

Prior to getting together with Keith, Nicole was engaged to Lenny Kravitz. Before that, she was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 until 2001. Tom and Nicole have two adopted children together.