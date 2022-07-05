Kate Hudson Wears Nothing But Shorts In IG Pic & Her Brother Oliver Is Over It: ‘Nope…’

Kate Hudson was feeling herself over July 4th weekend, and she proved it with a super sexy photo on Instagram. In the pic, Kate is wearing nothing but a pair of high-waisted shorts, with her long, blonde hair covering up her bare chest on her top half. While makeup-free and sipping a cup of coffee, Kate looks confident and unbothered in the shot. She captioned the image, “[Sun’s] out,” and the comments section was immediately flooded with fans and celebrities alike reacting to the sexy photo.

One of those commenters was Kate’s brother, Oliver Hudson, who didn’t seem to be feeling the image of his sister. “Nope…” he wrote. In just two days, Oliver’s comment alone garnered more than 2,800 likes and more than 200 comments, with fans cracking up at his reaction. Kate and Oliver are extremely close siblings, but this may have been a bit too much for a brother to have to see!

Kate and Oliver often publicly banter on social media and on their podcast, so his mocking of Kate’s picture was likely taken well by the actress. Oliver is two years Kate’s senior. The pair’s parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, who divorced when they were young children. Kate and Oliver do not have a relationship with their father, and they were raised by Goldie and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, who have been together since the early 1980s.

Earlier this year, Kate paid tribute to Kurt in honor of Father’s Day on social media, as she considers him to be her father. “Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles!” Kate gushed. “Lucky us! Love you Pa!” She also posted a throwback photo of herself snuggling up to Kurt in bed to mark the occasion. Kurt had the perfect response, too, which was typed up by Goldie in the comments section: “This perfect Father’s Day present. I’ve never seen it before. Wow…it’s a killer. Lotta water under the bridge…it’s kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to have found its way into my eyes…thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart.”