Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Stop By A Taco Truck 4 Months After Welcoming Son: Photos

The Oscar winner cut a casual figure in a crop top and jeans as she and her hubby treated themselves to lunch at an L.A. taco truck.

By:
July 4, 2022 12:19PM EDT
View gallery
Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted out and about Monday afternoon. The happy couple is expecting their first child together. Jennifer has been promoting her latest film Don't Look Up recently and today it seemed she was enjoying a laid back day with her hubby. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted out and about Monday afternoon. The happy couple is expecting their first child together. Jennifer has been promoting her latest film Don't Look Up recently and today it seemed she was enjoying a laid back day with her hubby. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Javiles/Terma / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney kicked off the 4th of July celebrations with a quick trip to a taco truck. The Oscar winner, 31, was spotted grabbing some lunch with her husband in Los Angeles four months after welcoming their first child together. Rocking a chic crop top and baggy jeans, Jennifer looked casual yet incredible as Cooke followed suit in a white t-shirt and khakis.

Jennifer Lawrence
Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence hit up a taco truck on July 3, 2022. (Javiles/Terma / BACKGRID)

Pairing the simple ensemble with designer sunglasses and fresh set of sandals, the Don’t Look Up star looked ready for summer. She kept her trademark sandy blonde tresses long and loose with a part to the side. With her phone and water bottle in one hand, Jennifer looked ready to enjoy her alfresco lunch.

After meeting and dating in 2018, Jennifer and Cooke got engaged in 2019 and wed in a private ceremony that October in Rhode Island with a gaggle of famous friends. The happy couple became parents when their baby arrived just four months ago, but the name and gender have yet to be revealed, although Ellen DeGeneres may have let the secret slip!

Meanwhile, Jennifer has kept quite mum about her marriage and pregnancy, she did open up a bit about both in a recent Vanity Fair interview. “I haven’t spoken to the world in forever,” she explained. “And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect [her pregnancy]…I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for me. I’m nervous for the readers.”

Jennifer went on to say why she is trying to keep her baby out of the spotlight. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ ” she explained. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

More From Our Partners

ad