Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Stop By A Taco Truck 4 Months After Welcoming Son: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney kicked off the 4th of July celebrations with a quick trip to a taco truck. The Oscar winner, 31, was spotted grabbing some lunch with her husband in Los Angeles four months after welcoming their first child together. Rocking a chic crop top and baggy jeans, Jennifer looked casual yet incredible as Cooke followed suit in a white t-shirt and khakis.

Pairing the simple ensemble with designer sunglasses and fresh set of sandals, the Don’t Look Up star looked ready for summer. She kept her trademark sandy blonde tresses long and loose with a part to the side. With her phone and water bottle in one hand, Jennifer looked ready to enjoy her alfresco lunch.

After meeting and dating in 2018, Jennifer and Cooke got engaged in 2019 and wed in a private ceremony that October in Rhode Island with a gaggle of famous friends. The happy couple became parents when their baby arrived just four months ago, but the name and gender have yet to be revealed, although Ellen DeGeneres may have let the secret slip!

Meanwhile, Jennifer has kept quite mum about her marriage and pregnancy, she did open up a bit about both in a recent Vanity Fair interview. “I haven’t spoken to the world in forever,” she explained. “And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect [her pregnancy]…I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for me. I’m nervous for the readers.”

Jennifer went on to say why she is trying to keep her baby out of the spotlight. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ ” she explained. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”