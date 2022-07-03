Justin & Hailey Bieber Stay Close On Romantic Sushi Date Amid His Health Struggles: Photos

The adorable couple was dressed to impress in super chic gear as they headed into the West Hollywood hotspot during the 4th of July weekend.

By:
July 3, 2022 1:29PM EDT
View gallery
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber escorts his wife Hailey Bieber as they arrive at a Churchome church service in Beverly Hills on Wedensday. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Westwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lean on Me! Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey share a sweet kiss while checking out an office space for a possible building purchase in the Westwood area on Monday. Justin is battling against facial paralysis brought by Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The couple was spotted after returning to the US following a two-week getaway to the Bahamas after Justin’s diagnosis, which forced him to postpone the US leg of his Justice World Tour. In an Instagram video, Justin opened up about his condition, saying the syndrome had caused facial paralysis. "Hey, everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in the clip. Hailey is supportive of her husband, helping him through this challenging time as he supported her when she suffered a ministroke in March from a blood clot that traveled from her heart to her brain. **Pictures Shot On 06/28/22**Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey BieberBACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber treated themselves to a special sushi dinner during the 4th of July weekend. The superstar couple were spotted heading into the celeb hotspot Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Saturday, July 2. The “Never Say Never” singer rocked a casual ensemble of high-end gear while his model wife stole the spotlight in her black leather jacket and designer sunglasses.

Justin Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber enjoyed a sushi date in Los Angeles on July 2, 2022. (MEGA)

The cute sushi date comes after Hailey recently proved she’s got her pop icon hubby’s back after he revealed he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which causes facial paralysis.  Hailey reposted the video of Justin announcing his diagnosis to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 10, adding “I love u baby.”

In Justin’s three-minute clip, the “Sorry” hitmaker explained how the right side of his face is currently unable to move. “Obviously as you can probably see with my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber dressed in chic casual gear for their date. (MEGA)

The diagnosis is the reason Justin had to, once again, cancel a leg of his tour while he recuperates. In the video, he apologized to his fans for taking the time off, insisting he will be focusing on his health to get back to performing. Justin added that he is doing facial exercises to help the recovery, although it is not known how long that will take. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome’s symptoms can be temporary if treated, but the “risk of complications include permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness.”

It’s obvious Hailey will be standing by her man throughout his health struggle, as the adorable couple, who married in 2019, have been going from strength to strength lately. Just last month, they enjoyed a PDA-filled date night in New York. The gorgeous couple were spotted kissing at celeb hotspot Cipriani following his concert at the Barclay center. They simply couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they got cozy at the famous Italian restaurant for a late-night bite and beverage.

More From Our Partners

ad