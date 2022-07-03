John Travolta Hugs Tommy Lee & Says ‘Love You Tons’: Photo

John Travolta, 68, showed love for Tommy Lee, 59, and his band Motley Crue on July 2. The actor attended their concert in Jacksonville, FL and shared a photo and video that showed him having a great time to his Instagram page. In the snapshot, he was hugging Tommy and smiling while he wore a denim jacket, and in the clip, he was standing side stage while watching the band rock out as he also gave a thumbs up to the camera.

“Tommy, thank you for greatest night in Rock ‘n’ Roll. Mötley Crüe at its best. Love you tons. – JT,” John captioned the post. Once it was shared, his fans were quick to respond with supportive messages. “Nice. John…you should’ve ran out on stage and tripped out the whole audience. Actually…you should’ve gone out and did the Pulp Fiction dance…a night to remember,” one fan joked. “Johnny and Tommy!” another exclaimed, while a third shared, “How cool is that 🔥 so much talent right there 👍.”

John’s latest post about the Motley Crue concert comes after he made headlines for sharing cuddly photos, which can be seen below, with his kids, Ella, 22, and Benjamin, 11, on Father’s Day last month. The family appeared to be sitting in a small plane as they posed and smiled for the camera. “It’s privilege to be a father. I love you my babies. Happy Father’s Day to everyone,” the doting dad wrote in the caption for the post.

John has been raising his kids as a single dad after the sad death of his wife Kelly Preston from breast cancer in 2020. He often shares special moments with his kids, like holidays and their birthdays, on his social media account. For Ella’s 22nd birthday in Apr., he posted a video that showed them enjoying high tea in London, England. In the cute clip, they were both sitting at a table full of delicious-looking pastry treats as they toasted and drank from their tea cups while smiling at the camera.

“Happy birthday my dearest Ella! I love you so much,” John’s caption for the video began. “We’re here in England having afternoon tea to celebrate and I’m also here to shoot a short film called, ‘The Shepherd’ based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I’ve always loved.”