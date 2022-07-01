Jenna Bush Hager Calls North West’s 9th Birthday Party With Private Jet ‘Over The Top’: Watch

Jenna Bush Hager called North West‘s 9th birthday party “over the top.” The 40-year-old daughter of President George W. Bush and fill-in co-host Michelle Buteau discussed Kim Kardashian‘s recent “Camp North” bash on Hoda & Jenna‘s July 1 episode, where both moms revealed they are not throwing such extravagant parties for their own kids.

“I have a 9-year-old, she did not have a party like this,” Jenna said, referencing her oldest child Mila with husband Henry Chase Hager. “Because, y’all, this party was over the top!” the former first daughter then quipped, before the two hosts went on to describe the event — which included a private jet, ropes courses and mini tents — to viewers. Michelle admitted the party was “Pinterest worthy” and an “inspiration” for “ideas” as she would do the “low budget version” of the celebration.

On the private jet, Jenna admitted that “we can’t do” before revealing advice her cousin gave her after having her first child. “She said, ‘do not even throw a party’ and I was like, ‘that’s kind of rude.’ She said, ‘no, no — lower their expectations,’ because if you go over the top at 3 — what are they going to want at 16?” she pondered.

Kim Kardashian shared a slew of photos from the Camp North celebration on Tuesday, June 28 via Instagram. Her custom $95 million Kim Air plane was decorated with a Camp North balloon sign as the kids boarded the craft, which was outfitted with wood pieces on each seat and teepee style border hanging from the overhead compartments.

Other snaps showed the crew — which included Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell, 10, and North’s cousin Penelope, 9, as well as Tracy Romulus‘ daughter Ryan — rocking matching SKIMS pajamas as they enjoyed some nature in Wyoming. Finally, Kim gave her millions of followers a close up look at the Mindy Weiss designed camping area, that included a mini plaid bed for each kid along with a tent, a small table and a lantern for spooky story telling.