Brandi Glanville Shades Jill Zarin, Says She’s Most ‘Desperate’ Housewife To Want Back On Her Show

Brandi Glanville, 49, outright called Jill Zarin, 58, “desperate” and “thirsty” to her face on the June 28 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip co-stars were asked questions by Andy Cohen including which ex-Housewife is “most desperate” to get back on her original show, to which Brandi instantly said Jill right in front of her. “Me?” Jill, who was an OG on Real Housewives of New York City, responded in surprise.

“You said tell the truth!” Brandi noted to Jill, who agreed that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum should be honest, but she still didn’t agree with her answer. Jill gave Brandi’s blunt response a pass and answered the question herself, naming Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson as the “most desperate” of the RHUGT women to return to her former show.

One of Andy’s next questions was which Real Housewife star is the “thirstiest.” Jill answered first and said Dorinda Medley, while Brandi openly pointed to Jill. “Second I think you and her,” Brandi hilariously told Jill, which once again confused the New Yorker. “Really?” Jill asked Brandi, as Andy laughed over Brandi’s no-filter response striking again.

Brandi explained her reasoning for calling out Jill a second time. “I’m just saying I think you guys are both like walking ads for your stuff,” the mom of two shared, which Jill actually agreed with. “Oh yes that’s different than being thirsty to come back on the show,” Jill said.

Once that awkward moment died down, Andy noted how the two women actually formed a strong bond on the Peacock reality series. Brandi and Jill proved that by reiterating their love for one another on the WWHL chairs.

The second season of RHUGT features eight ex-Housewives (including Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille, and Phaedra Parks) living at Dorinda’s Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts for a week. The first three episodes are already out on Peacock and they’re as chaotic and explosive as you’d expect!